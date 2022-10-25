Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
When good Samaritans become crime victims themselves
Dean Phillips, 54, was shot and killed Thursday night outside Manuel’s Tavern after trying to prevent someone from break...
