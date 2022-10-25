ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

By Jim Axelrod, Andrew Bast
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Drought disrupts Mississippi River shipping corridor

About 500 million tons of agriculture and other vital products are shipped down the Mississippi River every year. There are now multiple choke points along this so-called "superhighway" where barges are stranded, waiting for higher river levels or the completion of emergency dredging operations. Ben Tracy reports.
Sand Hills Express

EPA: “All options are on the table” for Jackson’s water system

▶ Watch Video: EPA chief on Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis: “Government has failed the city”. The head of the Environmental Protection Agency says “all options are on the table” when it comes to a possible federal takeover of the water system in Jackson, Mississippi. “It’s hard...
JACKSON, MS
localmemphis.com

Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Rural Mississippians are racing to get high-speed internet

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The race to get high-speed internet to rural areas in Mississippi has reached an exciting milestone. More than 100,000 subscribers in rural areas now have access to the internet. For decades, rural areas have had the need for speed on the world wide web, and with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Roll Call Online

Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era

Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Business construction making progress in Clinton

The fall should see the reopening of a popular breakfast spot in Clinton, while the spring should bring a new business which will offer freshly-made food and a fill-up for cars, too. And there’s roast beef in the city’s future, as well. Clinton’s Waffle House plans to reopen...
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy