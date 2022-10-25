Read full article on original website
National political group bringing Iowa Governor Reynolds to MN to campaign for Jensen
Washington-DC-based Republican Governors Association is bringing Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to Minnesota next Monday to campaign for Republicans’ candidate for Minnesota governor, Scott Jensen. Pointing to last weekend’s campaign stop by Vice President Kamala Harris, Hamline University analyst David Schultz says both parties are bringing in their heavyweights — or perceived heavyweights — to try to rally their bases:
MNsure Open Enrollment Kicks off Tuesday
MNsure’s open enrollment for comprehensive medical and dental coverage for 2023 begins Tuesday. (Nov.1st) CEO Nate Clark:. “The open enrollment period that’s the time Minnesotans can come to the exchange if you are not currently enrolled. If you are covered you can renew, and you can change your health insurance plan.”
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
GOP attorney general candidate Schultz lands endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across MN
Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has secured endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across Minnesota, which analysts say is unusual for a group that tends to stay out of the political fray. Schultz says it represents a broad base of support all around Minnesota:. “Minnesotans are fed up with the...
Walz, Jensen square off in final debate in governor’s race today
Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen face off in their third and final debate today (Fri) at noon (on MPR). Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says Walz needs to reassure people about the state’s direction and restore confidence in his leadership:. “But he will also be trying...
Unsolved Mysteries Features Missing MN College Student
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student:. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh left a friend’s party at 11:45 pm but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm. Originally from Maple Lake, Guimond was a junior at St. John’s University when he disappeared. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.
Graduation Ceremony for 35 New Minnesota State Troopers
The Minnesota State Patrol is welcoming 35 new state troopers. Colonel Matt Langer spoke at the cadet graduation ceremony:. “I want to be the first present officially the 65th Graduating Class of the Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy.”. Brianna Cline of St. Clair was honored with the State Patrol’s Chief’s...
Poll shows Finstad with 9-point lead over Democratic challenger Ettinger
A new Survey USA poll shows Republican Congressman Brad Finstad with a nine-point lead over Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger, 46-to-37, in the First Congressional District in southern Minnesota. Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says it could signal a significant shift in a district that used to be competitive for Democrats:
Projects on Highway 22 south of St. Peter begin Oct. 31
Work near the overflow bridge on Highway 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. From Oct. 31 to around Nov. 18, motorists should expect temporary shoulder restrictions as crews install riprap (rocks) to prevent erosion near the overflow bridge on Highway 22. The pedestrian trail located south of St. Peter near the bridge will also be temporarily closed as crews make pavement repairs.
Fourth Feeding Our Future Fraud Case Defendant Pleads Guilty
(St. Paul, MN) — A fourth defendant in a massive federal nutrition program fraud scheme is pleading guilty. Abdul Abubakar changed his plea in federal court yesterday, admitting to his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Abubakar pled guilty to fabricating paperwork claiming to serve over a million meals to thousands of needy St. Paul kids. Prosecutors call the scheme the largest pandemic-related fraud case in the nation.
