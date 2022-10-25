Read full article on original website
Climate change-fueled heat waves have cost the world’s economy trillions: study
Heat waves driven by climate change have cost the global economy trillions of dollars since the early 1990s, a new study finds. From 1992-2013, nations lost an estimated $16 trillion to the impacts of high temperatures on human health, productivity and agricultural output, according to the study, published in Science Advances on Friday. And the world’s poorest […]
