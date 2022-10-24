ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park

Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
How Illinois Job Seekers Get Free Rides from Lyft to Interview and Work if You Get Hired

Thanks to a brand new program, you may be eligible for a free Lyft ride to a job interview and if you score the job, free rides to work until you get your first paycheck. Maybe this new free ride offer is just what you need to help take some of this job-search stress off your shoulders. Getting to-and-from some job interviews might not have to be a barrage of text messages sent to any friend who might be able to hook you up with a ride. Grabbing the bus isn't always a good option either.
