Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K
You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford. The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois...
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
Illinois Haunted House Turns Your Nightmares into Reality
Would you like to be scared to death this Halloween? We found the perfect place. Halloween is obviously one of the best times of the year, I mean the holiday is completely focused on wearing fun costumes and getting candy handed to you. There is that other part though... the...
Watch the Sparks Fly When Wind Takes Down Power Line in Illinois
Never underestimate the wind in Illinois. Doubt me? Watch a video that shows what happened when a gust took down a power line causing a major power outage in northern Illinois early Tuesday morning. Yahoo News is the place where I first saw this wild video shared. The McHenry Police...
How Illinois Job Seekers Get Free Rides from Lyft to Interview and Work if You Get Hired
Thanks to a brand new program, you may be eligible for a free Lyft ride to a job interview and if you score the job, free rides to work until you get your first paycheck. Maybe this new free ride offer is just what you need to help take some of this job-search stress off your shoulders. Getting to-and-from some job interviews might not have to be a barrage of text messages sent to any friend who might be able to hook you up with a ride. Grabbing the bus isn't always a good option either.
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
