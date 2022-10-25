Read full article on original website
Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
Gibson County Chamber of Commerce hosts groundbreaking at Greeks
(WEHT) - The Gibson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Greeks Candy Store in Princeton on Wednesday.
Over 200 new jobs coming to Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A plastic company based in Texas is expanding to the Tri-State. Avangard Innovative announced plans to bring over 200 new jobs to Posey County. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is the largest post-consumer resin producer in the Americas. Business executives were in the Tri-State today to make […]
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project
Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
Large equipment transport in Henderson Co. delayed to next week
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed. Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 41 down to one lane in Gibson County
GISBON CO,. Ind. (WEHT) – Northbound US 41/440 N just north of Patoka is down to one lane due to a semi in the ditch. Wreckers will be in the area for the next few hours pulling the semi out. Slow down and use caution while driving through the area.
USI Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Fire Department help deliver healthy baby boy
It’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road. University of Southern Indiana Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond regular duties this morning, Wednesday, October 26, responding first on the scene and assisting a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital.
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots
It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain. Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Jeff Deig To Receive 2022 Champion Of Youth First Award
Youth First, Inc. will honor community leader Jeff Deig at its 2022 Breakfast of Champions event on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:00 am at Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh. Deig will receive the Dr. William Wooten Champion of Youth First Award. Also celebrated at this highly anticipated event are...
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
