WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Over 200 new jobs coming to Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A plastic company based in Texas is expanding to the Tri-State. Avangard Innovative announced plans to bring over 200 new jobs to Posey County. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is the largest post-consumer resin producer in the Americas. Business executives were in the Tri-State today to make […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project

Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
PETERSBURG, IN
wevv.com

Semi overturns in Perry County

Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
HENDERSON, KY
city-countyobserver.com

USI Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Fire Department help deliver healthy baby boy

It’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road. University of Southern Indiana Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond regular duties this morning, Wednesday, October 26, responding first on the scene and assisting a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots

It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain. Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Jeff Deig To Receive 2022 Champion Of Youth First Award

Youth First, Inc. will honor community leader Jeff Deig at its 2022 Breakfast of Champions event on Wednesday, October 26, at 7:00 am at Friedman Park Event Center in Newburgh. Deig will receive the Dr. William Wooten Champion of Youth First Award. Also celebrated at this highly anticipated event are...
NEWBURGH, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN

