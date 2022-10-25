The University of Southern Indiana has named Dr. Shelly Blunt, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, as the Interim Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, effective January 2. She also serves as Professor of Chemistry. She previously served as the Associate Dean for the Pott College. Blunt succeeds Dr. Zane Mitchell, who announced he would be stepping down from the position at the end of the year due to ongoing health reasons. Mitchell will continue to serve the University on special projects for the Provost’s Office.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO