Marrero, LA

Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar

 3 days ago

A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.

"The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred this evening in Marrero, Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.

It happened around 7:30pm.

"Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Avenue L. Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile male outside a residence suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg."

Rivarde says the victim was transported to the hospital.

"The victim is listed in stable condition."

He says it all started when an unidentified suspect was attempting to burglarize vehicles.

"After being confronted by witnesses, the suspect fled on foot and the witnesses gave chase.  At some point during the chase, the armed suspect fired several times at the witnesses.  One of those rounds struck the otherwise uninvolved juvenile victim."

Rivarde asks anyone with information to contact the JPSO Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

