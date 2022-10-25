Read full article on original website
Vincennes University And Vincennes University Jasper Offers Free FAFSA Help
VINCENNES, Ind., October 27, 2022 – Filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can seem complicated and time-consuming, but Vincennes University and Vincennes University Jasper will provide prospective students and their families on Sunday, Nov. 6, free assistance in filling out the application in one afternoon.
Eat, Drink & Be Scary – Halloween Fun Night
We’re Capping Off Spooky Season With A Halloween-Filled Night at Willard Public Library. Trick-or-Treat in the world’s most haunted library. Win prizes for the best costumes. Enjoy Evansville’s best food trucks. Beer garden + Adult beverages from Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co. for our 21+ visitors. A Halloween double feature in the park with movies, Hocus Pocus and Psycho. This event would not be possible without the financial donation from Berry Global and other contributions from local businesses.
USI Online Master of Business Administration Program Ranked 6th In Fortune Education
The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business Master of Business Administration (MBA) program has been ranked sixth in Fortune Education’s Top 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs in 2022. The USI MBA program has also been ranked as one of the best online MBA programs for three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report and Fortune.
Blunt Named Interim Dean Of Pott College Of Science, Engineering, And Education McCullough To Become Interim Associate Provost for Academic Affairs
The University of Southern Indiana has named Dr. Shelly Blunt, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, as the Interim Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, effective January 2. She also serves as Professor of Chemistry. She previously served as the Associate Dean for the Pott College. Blunt succeeds Dr. Zane Mitchell, who announced he would be stepping down from the position at the end of the year due to ongoing health reasons. Mitchell will continue to serve the University on special projects for the Provost’s Office.
Keitany crowned Region 24 Cross Country Champion in photo finish
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Vincennes University men’s and women’s Cross Country teams took part in the NJCAA Region 24 Championships Thursday afternoon hosted by Eastern Illinois University. The day ended with a bang for the Trailblazers as sophomore runner Mathew Keitany (Kenya) completed a late race comeback...
Dig Pink Night Highlights USI’s Final Homestand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-21, 1-10 OVC) will begin a four-game homestand with a dual against Morehead State University (11-11, 7-4 OVC) on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Screaming Eagles Arena. Highlighting Friday’s match is “Dig Pink Night” where the Screaming Eagles are set to show support for breast cancer awareness and its survivors. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to Friday’s match.
Technology Center Transformation: Vincennes University Reveals Three New State-Of-The-Art Labs
VINCENNES, Ind.,– A new Center for Applied Robotics and Automation, Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Center, and HURCO Advanced CNC Machining Technology Center embody Vincennes University’s commitment to innovation, state-of-the-art technologies, extraordinary educational experiences, and powerful industry partnerships. The first-class centers were unveiled during an open house in...
UE Golfers Petrova And Borisova Earn MVC Recognition
ST.LOUIS – After leading the University of Evansville women’s golf team on a furious rally in the final day of the Braun Intercollegiate, Magdalena Borisova and Kate Petrova were named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golfers of the Week. In Tuesday’s final day of the Braun Intercollegiate, Borisova...
Eagles gearing up for OVC Championship run
EVANSVILLE, Ind.—University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Cross Country have their sights set on a new price this Saturday when the Screaming Eagles compete for the first time at the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships in Cookeville, Tennessee. The women’s six-kilometer race begins at 10...
Vincennes University To Celebrate Veterans Day With Program On Nov. 8
VIncennes University will honor veterans inrecognition of their service to our nation with a program at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. (ET). Retired Major General Richard “Rick” Stevens is the keynote speaker. The Veterans Day program will feature performances by the VU...
USI is 8th at Braun Intercollegiate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf was ninth at the University of Evansville’s Braun Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday, posting a 666 (328-338) after 36 holes. The intercollegiate was hosted at Oak Meadow Country Club in Evansville. The Screaming Eagles were sixth after the first-round...
USI Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Fire Department help deliver healthy baby boy
It’s not every day you get to assist with the delivery of a healthy baby boy on the side of Schutte Road. University of Southern Indiana Public Safety, Vanderburgh County Sheriffs and the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond regular duties this morning, Wednesday, October 26, responding first on the scene and assisting a pregnant mother in need from Illinois who was attempting to reach an Evansville hospital.
