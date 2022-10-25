Read full article on original website
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
What Are You Most Excited to See in the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade?
The Toms River Halloween Parade is just days away. We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River...
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Here are the drop off and early voting locations for you in Ocean County, NJ
As you may know by now, we're in Election season and along with that, Early In-Person Voting begins on Saturday October 29 and for 9 days you can go and cast your ballot prior to the General Election on November 8. The scope of it is that you can only...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
Houseguest from hell: Man guilty of murdering NJ woman in torched home
A Monmouth County jury found a 52-year-old man guilty in the 2019 killing of the woman who had opened up her home to him. Ronald Teschner was convicted of murdering 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli and setting her million-dollar house on fire. Rescuers struggled to find her body, which eventually was unearthed on her property months later.
Video released of Keyport, NJ dog shooting — owners charged
KEYPORT — Video released by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office shows a police officer firing his service weapon twice at a growling pit bull that was charging at him late Saturday afternoon. The dog's owners, Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, were charged by...
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident
A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
Trenton, NJ man arrested, charged with murder of fellow resident
TRENTON — Two weeks after a city man died as the result of a shooting in broad daylight, another Trenton resident was captured and charged with the man's murder. Mack Williams, 32, was taken into custody in New Jersey's capital city on Monday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the county prosecutor's office Tuesday.
Who killed Donnie Farrell? Rowan death remains unsolved homicide 15 years later
GLASSBORO — Investigators have no additional evidence compared to what was released towards the end of 2007, but there is hope that advances in technology can open the door to answers in the Homecoming Weekend death of Rowan University sophomore Donald "Donnie" Farrell. Donnie, 19, from Boonton, was fatally...
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company
A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
