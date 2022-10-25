ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
Trenton, NJ man arrested, charged with murder of fellow resident

TRENTON — Two weeks after a city man died as the result of a shooting in broad daylight, another Trenton resident was captured and charged with the man's murder. Mack Williams, 32, was taken into custody in New Jersey's capital city on Monday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the county prosecutor's office Tuesday.
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane

Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

