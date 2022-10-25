ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café

The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
CHATHAM, NJ
94.3 The Point

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Famous Brazilian restaurant will soon debut in New Jersey

PARAMUS — An internationally-renowned Brazilian restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus later this year. Fogo de Chao allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn. The new restaurant, which will debut at the Westfield Garden State Plaza will occupy two levels in...
PARAMUS, NJ
94.3 The Point

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Tips on how NJ kids with sensory challenges can enjoy Halloween

Halloween is a holiday all children should enjoy. But it can present difficulties for kids with sensory challenges, autism, and developmental disabilities. Dr. Joseph Galasso at Baker Street Behavioral in Hasbrouck Heights and CEO of The COR Behavioral, which specializes in services for people with autism and developmental disabilities offered tips to ensure that these kids, can too, enjoy Halloween.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer

New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy