KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on McCarran Blvd. Study
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), is seeking public input as part of the ongoing McCarran Boulevard Corridor Study. After initial public input was received earlier this year in March and April, the RTC has developed a set of recommendations for the community’s review.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council approves $34 million for part of public safety center project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has approved $34 million in funding for Phase 2 of construction on a public safety center. The council voted to approve the measure Wednesday, with Councilwoman Brekhus being the only dissenting vote. The $34 million will be for phase two of construction....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno nonprofit offers health insurance benefits to artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many independent gig-workers like Tracy Kimmons, securing health insurance can be difficult and expensive. “We sometimes don’t know if we’re going to sell a painting or whatever or medium is,” she said. “I haven’t felt like I’ve had good healthcare in about five years, here in nevada.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire rules Kuenzli fire caused by plumbing work
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Reno Fire Department has determined a Thursday morning fire on Kuenzli Street was caused by open flame hot work being performed on bathroom plumbing. The blaze that broke out shut down Kuenzli Street west of Wells. RFD says the fire started in the bathroom of...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council picks Miguel Martinez for Ward 3 seat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council voted Wednesday to have Miguel Martinez replace Oscar Delgado on the Ward 3 council seat. Martinez thanked the council for appointing him and then his wife joined him as he was sworn in. Martinez works at Truckee Meadows Community College as a coordinator...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
KOLO TV Reno
Officials announce affordable housing project coming to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Officials with the City of South Lake Tahoe, as well as state housing officials, announced they will be constructing a new affordable housing development in the city. Once completed, the housing development, which will be called Sugar Pine Village, will be comprised of 248...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents near Swan Lake urged to apply for property value reduction due to odor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Commissioners will be hosting a meeting for Swan Lake residents on Nov. 2. The meeting, which will take place at 1001 E. Ninth Street at 6:00 p.m., will be to discuss public concern over noxious odors coming from Swan Lake. Following an Oct. 19...
KOLO TV Reno
Coalition Snow: “Far Out” concept store comes to the Reno Public Market
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tenant is at the Reno Public Market just in time for the winter season. Coalition Snow is the only women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company in the world. From a unique collection of skis and snowboards to outdoor and lifestyle goods, this new...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of a dozen states getting a chunk of $2.8 billion dollars in federal grant money to expand domestic production of electric vehicle batteries. Reno-based American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) received almost $58 million to build and operate a first-of-its-kind facility to manufacture battery-grade lithium hydroxide from unconventional sedimentary resources.
KOLO TV Reno
Still waiting for your mail-in ballot? Don’t panic
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Now that we all receive mail-in ballots, we’re watching for them in the mail. When they don’t arrive, we worry. Should we?. Evelyn Wolfram would say yes. You can count her among the concerned. She and her husband have an election routine. “We fill out our ballots and then on election day we take it to whatever place we would vote. We want to make sure it gets in.”
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Arts Foundation to host Nevada Day Art Sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a Nevada Day Art Sale to support local artists. It’s happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pioneer Center Plaza from 12 pm to 4 pm. The outdoor event is free to attend and will feature dozens of local artists.
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
KOLO TV Reno
Local voters receive confusing texts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Many voters are receiving texts asking them to return their ballots immediately and are left to worry there’s something wrong. The text is simple. Referring to the recipient by address, it advises them to return the ballot as soon as possible. Viewed with the most positive spin, it is a timely reminder to fill out your ballot and send or take it to a collection box. Nothing wrong with that, in fact, there’s nothing illegal about the text.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon. The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading. One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation,...
