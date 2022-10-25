RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Now that we all receive mail-in ballots, we’re watching for them in the mail. When they don’t arrive, we worry. Should we?. Evelyn Wolfram would say yes. You can count her among the concerned. She and her husband have an election routine. “We fill out our ballots and then on election day we take it to whatever place we would vote. We want to make sure it gets in.”

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO