Is the NBA's Eastern Conference finally the tougher conference?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(Photo by Keith Sliney)

For almost as long as most of us can remember, the NBA’s Western Conference has been the dominant conference of the two, with some seriously awful ball clubs making the playoffs in some of the more pronounced seasons serving as an example of the talent imbalance in the league’s Eastern Conference.

Now, at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, it is looking like the tables have finally turned in terms of the distribution of star players. Is it finally fair to say that the Boston Celtics’ conference is the better of the league’s two conferences after decades of the opposite being the case?

The hosts of the ESPN “Hoop Collective” podcast put their heads together to try and answer that question on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics co-Governors Wyc Grousbeck and Steven Pagliuca reflect on the Big 3 era

The Boston Celtics recently won the 1,000th game since the ownership group led by the ball club’s co-govorners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca bought the team two decades ago. Since that eventful investment went down, the Celtics have won an NBA title (2008), three Eastern Conference championships (2008, 2010 and 2022), and eight Atlantic Division titles (2005, 2008-11, 2017 and 2022).
BOSTON, MA
