Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
Spring Valley Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.
MnDOT prescribed burn planned Thursday along Hwy 52 in Fillmore County
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists on Hwy 52 east of Harmony may see smoke on Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn which the MnDOT says is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe.
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
It’s peak time for deer-vehicle collisions: How to avoid significant damage
(ABC 6 News) – If there’s one thing drivers want to avoid, it’s points. Whether it is on your driver’s license or from the antlers of a deer. While not all deer have antlers, and the antlers aren’t always what causes the damage, law enforcement say if you find yourself in a situation with a deer: do not veer.
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty
CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Schwickerts reports weekend break-in, burglary
(ABC 6 News) – A break-in and burglary at Schwickerts Tecta America in Stewartville in still under investigation, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Although law enforcement has received surveillance video of the incident, there is no suspect, Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said. According to...
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
