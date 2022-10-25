ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening

An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
AUSTIN, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua man killed in rollover accident

42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
VIROQUA, WI
KAAL-TV

SE Rochester mobile home a total loss after Friday morning fire

(ABC 6 News) – A southeast Rochester mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), at approximately 1:35 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
Cresco Times

High speed chase ends in arrest

CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
YUKON, OK
Sasquatch 107.7

Spring Valley Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Truck

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a pick-up and semi truck sent a Spring Valley man to the hospital Monday afternoon. The State Patrol crash report indicates the pick-up, driven by 35-year-old Tyler Volkart, and semi were traveling west on Hwy. 16 at the intersection with Fillmore County Rd. 39 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection around 4:30 p.m. Volkart suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and checked into St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for further treatment.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
KAAL-TV

MnDOT prescribed burn planned Thursday along Hwy 52 in Fillmore County

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists on Hwy 52 east of Harmony may see smoke on Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn which the MnDOT says is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality and keeping roadways safe.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon

That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose

PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KGLO News

Charles City man accused of intentionally crashing car into neighbor’s house to plead guilty

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior is accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall. Foster was later arrested at his home.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Schwickerts reports weekend break-in, burglary

(ABC 6 News) – A break-in and burglary at Schwickerts Tecta America in Stewartville in still under investigation, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Although law enforcement has received surveillance video of the incident, there is no suspect, Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said. According to...
STEWARTVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy