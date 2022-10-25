Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Don’t Miss The Downtown Bangor Winter 2022 Decorating Party
The holiday season will be here before you know it!. It might seem a bit premature to be thinking ahead to Christmas, but once we get past Thanksgiving, it kicks into high gear. And of course, the proper decorations are a must. On Saturday, November 19th from 9am-11am, it’s time...
Candor Café to Open Early Next Week at Bangor Mall
Bethany Gregory was going to open a café and event center at the previous Six Mile Falls Store about 6 months ago or so. But the infrastructure changes required were more complex than anticipated. So she operated The Scotch Bonnet food truck for the summer. And while taking her...
‘The Great Pumpkin Party’ At Cole Land Transportation Museum
With just a week to go, Halloween fever has hit us all, and there is no shortage of things to do in the next several days here in the Bangor area. The last several years, many businesses have got into the "Trunk-or-Treat" game, where they can set up a safe, and easy place for kids to enjoy Halloween festivities.
Here’s the Possible Date Bangor Will Be Breaking Out the Snow Shovels
Winter will show up whether we like it or not. There's no escape. Every now and then, snow makes a super late appearance, and you almost let yourself wonder for just a minute if this is going to be a nice, slow year for snow. But usually, sometime in December or January, we start getting pummeled. But almost everyone gets a little giddy over the first snow of the year.
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Cancels Hunter’s Breakfast Saturday – Will Be Handing Out Treats Halloween
Some disappointing news out of Trenton! The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Hunter's Breakfast that was set to take place this Saturday, October 29th. They do want to thank everyone who came out and supported them this season. On a personal note it was awesome to see so many people, and to be able to broadcast from the fire station as we did pre-COVID!
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Bangor City Council Approves Tiny Homes
Reading a headline that said America’s housing prices are facing a stunning downfall. Experts say the trend will soon spread to Maine got me thinking. Then I read that on Monday evening Bangor City council approved a new ordinance that will allow tiny home parks to be built in the city.
One of Winterport’s Most Dangerous Intersections has Big Changes On the Way
Most of Winterport is a joy to drive in. There are so many cool roads in Winterport once you get out of the center of town. When you hit the back roads, it's awesome. There are rolling hills, scenic vistas, and cool roads that are simply fun to drive on, if you enjoy back road driving. Personally, I love it. the back road-ier, the better.
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
Do You Remember These 16 Now Closed Augusta Turnpike Mall Stores?
In the fall of 1967, the City of Augusta got a new shopping mall. This was not a plaza or a shopping center, this was the start of an actual mall. Like the malls of the 80s and 90s, this mall even had an inside walkway that connected the stores. According to some accounts, the Turnpike Mall, named because it was close to I-95, was the first actual shopping mall in the state.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
wabi.tv
School canceled at Brooklin Elementary due to ‘unexpected emergency’
BROOKLIN, Maine (WABI) - There’s no school for students at Brooklin Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Ross called our station Wednesday morning to inform us that classes are canceled due to a quote “unexpected emergency.”. He told us he plans to send a letter to the parents later on...
The Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A ’90s Party!
At Maine Discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones. Coming...
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0