wbwn.com
Toys for Tots: 75th Anniversary
Each year Toys for Tots of McLean County collects and distributes toys to thousands of children in need in our area. Toys of Tots knows that no child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning without a toy under their tree and we are asking for your help this holiday season to make it special for the kids in McLean County.
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
A Mountain Lion from Nebraska Just Traveled to Illinois
Where do you go on vacation if you're a mountain lion in Nebraska? The answer based on what one of these big cats really just did is Illinois. As we shared last week, there was a mountain lion that was struck and killed in Dekalb County, Illinois. This isn't that mountain lion. The Illinois Conservation Police just shared on Facebook that another of these big cats was tracked making its way from the Cornhusker State to the Land of Lincoln recently.
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing
CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
25newsnow.com
One local church looking to make impact in community
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - One local church has different programs with the same goal - community outreach. Right now, St. Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria has two programs - one is a basketball team for kids K-2. All proceeds earned during the concessions of the games are given back to local schools.
Central Illinois Proud
Surge of EVs fuels need for more charging
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County continues to be a leader in the transition to electric vehicles in central Illinois, but with the increase in green vehicles comes a shift in other industries. With more EVs hitting the streets, finding a place to charge them becomes another issue, especially...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Central Illinois Proud
KWQC
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees. Wahl has told the city that all affected employees were met with individually and provided...
959theriver.com
Trick or Treat Hours And Safety Tips For Halloween
The City of Joliet’s trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 for those who choose to participate. Bolingbrook Trick or Treating hours will be on October 31st between 4 p.m. and 7p.m. The Village of Plainfield set its trick-or-treating hours...
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Urge Residents to Celebrate Halloween Safely
Above / During the downtown Naperville Halloween Hop on Oct. 23, Naperville Police officers out on the beat gave a “thumbs up” to hundreds of trick or treaters who stood in line for photos taken with them at Main and Jefferson. Celebrate safely on Halloween and every day. (PN Photo)
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
