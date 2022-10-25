Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local shop owners help decorate Milwaukee Christmas Fantasy House for a cause
CEDARBURG — Two local business owners are helping bring the Christmas spirit to the greater Milwaukee area for the 29th annual Christmas Fantasy House, which benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin. This is the second year that the owners of Birchwood Wells, Emily Wellskopf and her mother...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The spookiest Halloween decorations across Waukesha County
'Tis the season of ghosts and goblins. With most cities and towns hosting trick or treating hours over the next several days, some around the county have been working hard to set up complex and spooky front yard displays to frighten those trick or treaters along the way. We asked...
Advance Titan
The Little Farmer is perfect for fall
Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha business in Uptown neighborhood: 'Going to be a bright light'
KENOSHA, Wis. - It is a shop that has everything you need – and its grand opening marks a new beginning for a Kenosha neighborhood. "We really think that it’s going to be a bright light," said Vicki Seebeck, general manager of Coopers Uptown. In the heart of...
wxerfm.com
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend – Trick-Or-Treating Too!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 10/28/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the original Beetlejuice (the movie) on the big screen tonight (Friday) at 7 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan! https://www.weillcenter.com/events/beetlejuice/. There’s a Schools...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elenore Elizabeth Piette
Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2022. To know her is to love her. Elenore Elizabeth Piette died peacefully at home in Brookfield surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 82 years old. Faith and family were the foundation of Elenore’s life. She was born...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Darkness will not overcome the light’, Dancing Grannies say
WAUKESHA — Darrell Brooks Jr., the man behind the Waukesha Christmas Parade incident, was convicted of all 76 charges against him Wednesday. The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who haven’t commented much over the past year broke their silence with a statement on Thursday. The group members who were killed in the parade included Tamara Durand, 52; Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, the husband of one of the members, who was 81.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky, a ’70s-inspired restaurant, now open at The Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Here Chicky Chicky, a new 1970s-inspired, fast-casual restaurant in The Corners of Brookfield, had their official soft opening on Oct. 20. The restaurant at 20340 W. Lord St., between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin, has a chicken and champagne concept with a variety of fried chicken options and a champagne vending machine.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
Little Big Beer Fest returns to Grafton with over 20 unique beers this December
Little Big Beer Fest is returning to Grafton this December with over 20 different specialty beers. The festival was originally born in December 2020 to host a fundraiser for Family Sharing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alvin Carl Roeker
Aug. 1, 1924 - Oct. 21, 2022. Alvin Carl Roecker, 98, passed away on October 21, 2022. He was born August 1, 1924 in West Bend, WI, to the late Viola Zumach and Alvin P. Roecker. Alvin graduated from West Bend High School in 1941 and served in the Army...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lemberg celebrates 30 years as an employee-owned company
BROOKFIELD – Lemberg Electric Company Inc., 4085 N. 128th St., announced their 30th anniversary as an employee-owned company for October, Employee Ownership Month (EOM). The electrical contracting firm functions under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Association and has a designed retirement plan where qualified employees invest primarily in the company’s stock to receive “beneficial ownership” overtime. This allows them to share Lemberg’s success at no cost and receive fair market value of its upon leaving the company under eligibility requirements.
thearrowhead.org
AHS Students’ Favorite Places to Get Pasta
National Pasta Day is on October 17th, according to the National Day Calendar. There are a few pasta places in Hartland including Zesti, Pepino’s, and Tony Maronni’s. Krissy Dempsey, a sophomore at Arrowhead High School said, “Sorrento House. I love their ravioli.”. Sorrento House is located in...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
WISN
Consumer alert: Thousands of dollars in store rebates stolen
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — A Whitefish Bay couple says they are out thousands of dollars in store rebates. They are frequent shoppers at Menards and say they factor the store's popular 11% percent rebate incentive into their budget for home renovation projects. "This time we happened to spend nearly...
