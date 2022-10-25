The Library is looking for a dynamic, creative Marketing Coordinator to join the Library team, responsible for promoting Library programs and services with print, electronic, radio, TV, and social media. Candidate should have: A thorough understanding of the components of a marketing campaign, the ability to assimilate the various marketing and communication needs of the Library, Excellent communications skills, including copywriting, ability to create a variety of marketing materials, including posters, flyers, brochures, infographics, Facebook posts, webpage elements, and displays, Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, Proficient in Microsoft Office and professional design software, Professional marketing and/or graphic design experience and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Design, Fine Arts, or a related field. Apply on Indeed.com.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO