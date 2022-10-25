Read full article on original website
After four days, Baxter County sees 9% of voter turnout
In day four of early voting, Baxter County had and additional 701 votes cast, bringing the county total to 2,752. A total of 9.1% of registered voters in the county. There were 431 voters who cast their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 160 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 110 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Early voting numbers increase on Wednesday
In Baxter County, 736 votes were cast Wednesday, bringing the total voters to 2,047 for the county. There were 425 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 152 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 159 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. Marion County saw an increase...
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
Early voting numbers pick up on second day
It was a busy day for early voting Tuesday in the Twin Lakes Area, much busier than Monday which was the first day voters in Arkansas could cast their ballot. In Baxter County, 607 votes were cast Tuesday, compared to 704 on Monday. There were 380 voters who cast their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 113 voted at the Baxter County Fairgrounds and 114 voted at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
City, county continue to see positive sales tax trends in October
The positive trends have continued in October for Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue. According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $557,166 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 9% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $401,404 which is an increase of 8%.
Overdue property tax notices start arriving this week
This week the Baxter County Collector’s Office will mail out approximately 5,400 overdue notices to those who have not paid their 2021 property and real estate taxes. Baxter County Collector Teresa Smith spoke to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to discuss when residents should start to see notices arrive in their mailbox.
Baxter County Library: Marketing Coordinator
The Library is looking for a dynamic, creative Marketing Coordinator to join the Library team, responsible for promoting Library programs and services with print, electronic, radio, TV, and social media. Candidate should have: A thorough understanding of the components of a marketing campaign, the ability to assimilate the various marketing and communication needs of the Library, Excellent communications skills, including copywriting, ability to create a variety of marketing materials, including posters, flyers, brochures, infographics, Facebook posts, webpage elements, and displays, Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, Proficient in Microsoft Office and professional design software, Professional marketing and/or graphic design experience and a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Design, Fine Arts, or a related field. Apply on Indeed.com.
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Millage rates back on Bull Shoals CC agenda
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly city council meeting Thursday evening at 6:30. Items on the agenda include millage rates. The meeting will be held in Bull Shoals City Hall.
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
Kasinger Mechanical Inc.: HVAC Installer/Technician
Kasinger Mechanical Inc. is in need of an HVAC Installer/Technician. Must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record. Wages depend on experience, licensure, etc. Apply in person at Kasinger Mechanical Inc. at 216 Dodd St, Mountain Home.
Kait 8
City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance allowing short-term rentals within the city limits. Short-term rental properties must meet state, county, and city regulations. This mainly includes obtaining a business license annually at the cost of $50, passing an inspection by city code enforcer to meet safety requirements, and being subject to a 2% tourism tax familiar with local hotels.
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday
Saturday, local law enforcement offices will be participating in National Drug Take Back Day. Those wishing to drop off unwanted, unused, or out of date medications can bring them to the following locations from 10 until 2 where they will be taken to a DEA disposal site for proper disposal.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted
Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Former BC Sheriff’s Office employee to plead to theft of public benefits charge
A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s office charged with fraudulently drawing almost $31,000 in unemployment benefits while working appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. WORKING ON RESTITUTION. Her attorney, Justin Downum, asked the court for a continuance in his client’s case. He said she is prepared...
