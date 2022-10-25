ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, IL

WAND TV

Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Man shot outside Third Base Sports Bar, sheriff says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is hospitalized after a reported shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to the Third Base Sports Bar, 2900 Lowell Avenue, for possible shots fired outside the bar. The suspects reportedly fled before...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

One dead in fatal crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning

Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident

Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Police: One person shot near North Woodford

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Altercation at Springfield Wendy's

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Man found guilty of beating his father-in-law

A Madison man faces 20 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said. The man, John Garran Saxton, 33, was convicted on Oct. 26, according to Bramlett. He will be...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

