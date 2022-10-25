ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

AAPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38% and our estimate of $1.28 per share. The reported figure increased 4% year over year. Net sales increased 8.1% year over year to $90.15 billion, which beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Is Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

BSBK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks...
Zacks.com

Top Research Reports for Walt Disney, Broadcom & PayPal

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
TheStreet

PTC Therapeutics Grabs up to $1 Billion, but There's a Catch

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) saw shares drop by 13% after announcing an up to $1 billion financing deal with the life sciences arm of Blackstone (BX) . Investors were so distraught with the terms of the financing that they overlooked the company's shrinking operating losses, strong third-quarter revenues, and increased full-year 2022 revenue guidance.
Zacks.com

Is BGSF (BGSF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy