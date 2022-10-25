Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota voters punch above their weight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
Tourism brings in billions of dollars to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in South Dakota, bringing in millions of people to the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Wednesday, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association’s held their annual meeting to see the impact this year’s tourist season had on the region.
‘Tripledemic’? Flu, COVID, and RSV are slowly ticking up in SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In some communities, COVID, flu, and RSV are becoming prominent issues as the “respiratory” season gets closer. Here in the Rushmore state, while the spread is not as fast, doctors are seeing numbers indicating a slow trend upwards of what some call a “tripledemic”. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, as of this week, there has been 719 new COVID cases along with 17 confirmed flu cases. The CDC also reports that in South Dakota out of 86 RSV PCR tests, only 12% came back positive.
Noem eases trucker wheel time to increase fuel deliveries
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Citing a shortage of fuels across South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem signs an executive order allowing truckers to spend more time behind the wheel as they make deliveries. This 30-day order exempts deliver of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gas, diesel exhaust...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
Smith campaign makes campaign finance filing error
PIERRE, S.D. - A campaign finance filing error by Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign turned in a debacle for his team. Monday, Smith submitted his campaign finance report to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office with substantial errors, prompting his Republican opponent Kristi Noem to call for him to be investigated.
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
PIERRE, S.D. - According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.”. This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat...
Looking for a way to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs? National Prescription Take-Back Day is coming up.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have leftover, unwanted prescription drugs, the Drug Enforcement Administration has a National Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies in towns across the Black Hills.
