Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
Area law enforcement warn of DUI crackdown during Halloween
PERU – Many area police departments are echoing the same message this Halloween, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’. With the streets filled with children during weekend nights for the holiday, authorities are urging those adults who wish to celebrate to get a designated driver. Each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI charge. Authorities note “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance.”
Swap Shop 10/26/22
BARN SALE: 778 Greenwing Rd, Amboy Sat.29th & Sun.30th 9-3. Holiday deco, electronics, glassware, tools, misc housewares, antique bottle collection, deer stands, and too much to list. LOOKING FOR a small to mid size suv like a Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain, Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe...
Armed suspect shot by police in Whiteside County declared brain dead
MORRISON – The Illinois State Police have announced that the suspect that was shot by police last Friday in Whiteside County has been declared brain dead. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered and shot 48-year-old Aaron Linke, who was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. After an investigation, law enforcement state that Linke allegedly was pointing a firearm at officers when he was shot.
