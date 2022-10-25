Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Seahawks players call for end of turf fields in the NFL. They aren’t the only ones
The same field on which Odell Beckham Jr.’s career ended, at least for now, during a Super Bowl is also where DK Metcalf’s season went on hold. It’s where J.C. Jackson’s season ended. It’s where Mike Williams’ cleat stuck in the ground, causing him to miss...
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja’Marr Chase’s Devastating Hip Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time with a fractured hip. Chase is expected to miss anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Here are three thoughts about the Bengals following Chase's injury:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
Falcons Injury Report: CB AJ Terrell OUT vs. Panthers; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers, but they will have to do so without one of their best players. The Falcons announced that cornerback A.J. Terrell will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury. Atlanta lost three of its top...
The Bears Are Suddenly Trend Setters
For once, the Bears are ahead of the curve. Perhaps it can become a trend, but it definitely wasn't the popular route to take. Bears GM Ryan Poles this past week continued doing what he felt was in the best interest of the team by trading away Robert Quinn for a fourth-round draft pick.
A Closer Look at the Steelers with 5 Questions and Answers
The Eagles can relate to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS). It was only last year that it was the Eagles who were sitting at 2-5 after their first seven games like the Steelers are now. Philly recovered in time to finish 9-8 and make it into the playoffs as the last seed.
Washington Trade Calls on RB Antonio Gibson; Should Commanders Listen?
The Washington Commanders are still surfing off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, and as they look forward to NFL Week 10 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, there is logic in believing they'll need all the ground-game help they can get. But that is not stopping...
Clements: Rodgers Playing ‘Well’ (Whatever That Means)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers scored only two offensive touchdowns in Sunday’s loss at the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t convert a single third down, didn’t reach 100 passing yards until the final play of the third quarter and didn’t complete a single pass thrown 10-plus yards downfield until the final minutes.
Texans Roster Moves: Grugier-Hill Released, Johnson signed
HOUSTON -- Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was officially cut by the Houston Texans on Thursday one day after he requested to be released from the roster. Grugier-Hill's departure comes as the Texans intend to continue to increase the playing time of rookie linebacker Christian Harris, a speedy third-round draft pick from Alabama. Harris will work in tandem with middle linebacker Christian Kirksey, the defensive signal caller, and team captain.
LaFleur Hopeful for Gary, Watson vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Christian Watson will be available for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Gary suffered a concussion during the second half of last week’s loss at the Washington Commanders....
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Lee Corso Won’t Travel for ‘College GameDay’ at Jackson State
For the third time this season, the beloved analyst won’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.
Commanders’ Carson Wentz Trade Faces Dilemma While He Sits Out
The Washington Commanders' offseason was defined by the trade that brought quarterback Carson Wentz to D.C. from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade sent Wentz, a 2022 second-round pick (defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis), and a 2022 seventh-round pick (cornerback Christian Holmes) to Washington for a 2022 second-round pick (which would turn into wide receiver Alec Pierce), a 2022 third-round pick (tight end Jelani Woods) and the final piece, a 2023 conditional third-round pick.
Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?
In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
