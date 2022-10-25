Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
wglc.net
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home. Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
Joliet man accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, during argument at bar
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is accused of stabbing two people, one fatally, outside of a bar Monday morning. At 1:01 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers responded to the Spanish American Club, located at 413 Meeker Ave., for a report of a stabbing. Officers located Jorge Chiquil-Toto, 40, of...
wglc.net
Jury convicts Gary man in bank robbery where guard was slain
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year. Prosecutors said Thursday that the jury found 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holden guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary. Gist-Holden was arrested a week later in Georgia. Fifty-five-year-old security guard Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois, died during the robbery. The jury returned the verdict following a nine-day trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. Gist-Holden’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
ourquadcities.com
Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges
Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
KWQC
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer. The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
WQAD
Cannabis, cocaine, meth seized from inside Roscoe, Ill. business
ROSCOE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been arrested after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department say they found tens of thousands of illegal narcotics inside of a Roscoe, Illinois business, according to WTVO. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drugs being sold inside a business in...
Effingham Radio
Man Shot By ISP Officer In Morrison Taken Off Life Support
The man who was shot by a state police officer last week in Morrison is off life support. Aaron Linke was shot by an officer assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of North Cherry Street. Linke was taken to the hospital where he remained on life support until yesterday. However, he was declared brain dead on October 22nd.
wglc.net
Area law enforcement warn of DUI crackdown during Halloween
PERU – Many area police departments are echoing the same message this Halloween, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’. With the streets filled with children during weekend nights for the holiday, authorities are urging those adults who wish to celebrate to get a designated driver. Each year throughout the state, hundreds die in impaired-driving crashes, while others face the ramifications of a DUI charge. Authorities note “Don’t put yourself, or others, at risk by driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance.”
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
