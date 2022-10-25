Read full article on original website
Related
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Channel 3000
Food is on the ballot for millions of poor Brazilians ahead of presidential run-off vote
In a flimsy wooden structure in a small favela on the outer edges of São Paulo, a kitchen, bed, and television occupy the same room. This is the tiny home of 46-year-old single mother Sandra Silva. It is all she can afford, and she has had little time to spruce it up because taking care of her four children and one grandchild who live with her has turned into a full-time job.
Comments / 0