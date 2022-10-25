Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal New Hanover County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
