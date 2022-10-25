ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

On the Market: Brick Bar

A Buffalo institution is for sale. Mulligan’s Brick Bar at 229 Allen Street has been an Allentown anchor since 1934. The circa-1897 building and business are up for sale with a $2 million asking price. The property includes a ten-space parking lot east of the building. From the Gourney...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside

While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

YMCA Turkey Trot unveils this year's t-shirt design

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are less than a month away from the 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot. The race runs on Thanksgiving, November 24. Race organizers unveiled this year's t-shirt design. This year's shirt pays tribute to the thousands of runners who have participated in the oldest consecutively-run footrace...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY finally syncing more traffic signals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has more than 2,000 intersections with traffic lights, and the vast majority are not optimized, costing drivers time and money. But at long last, there's a trend among local governments to utilize technology to better sync those signals. "It's getting there," said Athena...
AMHERST, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

