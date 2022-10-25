Read full article on original website
On the Market: Brick Bar
A Buffalo institution is for sale. Mulligan’s Brick Bar at 229 Allen Street has been an Allentown anchor since 1934. The circa-1897 building and business are up for sale with a $2 million asking price. The property includes a ten-space parking lot east of the building. From the Gourney...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza
Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
[PHOTOS] Check Out This Beautiful House For Sale On Buffalo’s Westside
While inflation has really caused the housing sales market to begin to slow down there are still quite a few amazing, and expensive, houses on the market in Buffalo. Housing prices across New York State are starting to fall a little from the all-time highs that we saw during the middle of the summer. That's great news for people who are still in the housing market and looking to get their hands on a great house at a more affordable price.
Jemal selects California company to manage the Mansion, Richardson hotels
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As he prepares to officially close on his purchase of the Mansion on Delaware and reopen the hotel on the Richardson Olmsted Complex, developer Douglas Jemal has contracted with Evolution Hospitality LLC to manage the Mansion and rebranded Hotel Richardson. Evolution Hospitality of San Clemente, California,...
Kia plans to distribute steering wheel locks in wake of deadly Buffalo crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you drive a Kia and are worried about your vehicle getting stolen because of a new social media trend, the automaker is working on a solution. Kia America told News 4 that they plan on working with local law enforcement agencies to get free steering wheel locks in the hands […]
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
YMCA Turkey Trot unveils this year's t-shirt design
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are less than a month away from the 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot. The race runs on Thanksgiving, November 24. Race organizers unveiled this year's t-shirt design. This year's shirt pays tribute to the thousands of runners who have participated in the oldest consecutively-run footrace...
Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
WNY finally syncing more traffic signals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York has more than 2,000 intersections with traffic lights, and the vast majority are not optimized, costing drivers time and money. But at long last, there's a trend among local governments to utilize technology to better sync those signals. "It's getting there," said Athena...
A new beginning along a busy stretch of road in Amherst, four new stores open
This grand opening is just part of a new look up and down the boulevard. We spoke with the Town Supervisor about future development plans.
Orchard Park residents share their concerns for new Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A new stadium is supposed to mark a new era, but for Orchard Park residents who say they haven’t seen a dime from the $3.4 billion team in their backyard, they worry it will just be more of the same. “That’s been the case...
‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market returns for the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While it may still be October, Western New York is already getting into the holiday spirit. The popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ Artisan Market is returning to the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Dan Kaczynsk, Premier Promotions, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. View the full segment above.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 28 - October 30
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is coming up on Monday and there are plenty of Halloween-themed events taking place across the region this weekend. University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt is hosting a "Halloween on Bailey" event on Friday in partnership with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. It will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature pumpkin painting, face painting, bowling, roller skating, a live DJ, and free hayrides. You can find more information here and here.
Some business owners concerned over 'bad activity' in Allentown
Some people who live and work in one of Buffalo's busiest neighborhoods said they have concerns about crime and bad activity.
New renderings released for future Buffalo Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fans are now able to get another look at what the new Bills Stadium may look like. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared new renderings of the future stadium that will be located across Abbott Road from their current one. The new stadium features an...
Walden Galleria hosting 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walden Galleria is hosting its 28th annual indoor trick-or-treating event. The family-friendly event is being held on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. on the lower level of the mall near Forever 21, featuring various Halloween activities and dozens of trick-or-treating tables. The event serves as...
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
