This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
Restaurant Impossible Filming In Rome New York- Want To Go?
Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?. Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake
It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake. The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal,...
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School
One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
Adam Sandler’s Turning Stone Ticket Prices Are No Laughing Matter
Tomorrow night, Adam Sandler (“The Cosby Show,” Spanglish, Bedtime Stories) will take the stage at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York after a two-year delay. Sandler was originally set to bring his tour to Turning Stone and then Buffalo on March 15 and April 25, 2020. History scholars will note that those days were a terrible time to try and host numerous large gatherings of people.
2 Teens on Bikes Involved in Utica Shootout in Broad Daylight, Police say
Two teenagers on bicycles were involved in a shootout on Bleecker Street on Monday afternoon and are now facing several charges, according to Utica Police. At this time, police don't think anyone was hit with bullets, but are still investigating. Cops say just after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a...
CNY Clerk Candidate Calls For Increased Take on DMV Revenue
New York State Senator Joe Griffo says he is taking a local candidate's idea to Albany and will introduce a bill that would mean more money for local governments across the state. Oneida County Clerk candidate Mary Finegan believes self-serve kiosks at the DMV will make the experience quicker and...
