State leaders tour Mid-Missouri town destroyed by large brush fire
A small town about 20 miles southwest of Columbia is working to pick up the pieces after a massive fire destroyed nearly two dozen structures, leaving many homeless.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
One dead, three injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Constructions crews were working on the bridge, which had been closed to traffic, when the deadly accident occurred. KSHB's Dan Cohen reports.Oct. 27, 2022.
KMBC.com
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
KOMU
Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
Missouri Park Named Best in the World for Outdoor Enthusiasts
If you live for adventuring in the great outdoors, you don't have to travel far. One of the best places in the world for outdoor adventures is a state park in Missouri based on a new international ranking. This prestigious list of great outdoor places truly spans the world. TripSavvy's...
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
Colorado Lake Determined To Be ‘Infected’ by Invasive Species
Highline Lake State Park has been “infected” with an invasive species recently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has determined that the lake has enough invasive zebra mussel species to cause an infestation. Officials spotted a single zebra mussel on Sept. 14, which prompted more testing on the lake. Now,...
This Missouri Cave Said to Be Haunted By Woman Who First Owned It
There are a lot of caves in Missouri, but very few can claim they're haunted. That is the case for a Missouri cave where legend says the woman who first owned it never really left. Only In Your State just shared the interesting tale of Onondaga Cave. It's the story...
abc17news.com
Cold Weather Rule begins next week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, takes place from Nov. 1-March 31. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs
Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
WHAS 11
Teacher died trying to protect students during Missouri school shooting
"She cared about those kids," One teacher said. "She was the embodiment of love."
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
kttn.com
Missouri Public Service Commission’s cold weather rule takes effect November 1, 2022
The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins on November 1, 2022. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2023. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule...
