ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Cold Weather Rule begins next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, takes place from Nov. 1-March 31. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
GREENCASTLE, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Amazon Driver May Have Been Mauled to Death by Dogs

Authorities aren't certain, but it appears that a Missouri Amazon driver that was found dead Monday night may have been mauled to death by dogs. Yahoo News broke the news about this driver who was found dead near the delivery vehicle somewhere in Ray County, Missouri. The Ray County Sheriff's Department has not released the name of the driver pending notification of family.
RAY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy