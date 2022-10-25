ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in apparent gas station shooting in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police were at Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning investigating a death. Witnesses said a woman died after an apparent shooting and surveillance video showed a woman walking through the parking lot apparently armed with a gun. Several College Park police officers were...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery

ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to...
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows crowd scatter when gunshots were fired at Atlanta University Center

ATLANTA - Police shared videos of a shooting near Atlanta University Center during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming weekend. Police are trying to identify the suspects who fired the shots after midnight on Oct. 16 in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library. Police indicated on the video where the gunshots came from, but the quality isn't high enough to identify the shooter or shooters.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
RIVERDALE, GA

