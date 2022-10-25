Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall. Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.
1 arrested, 1 dead after shooting at shopping center in NW Atlanta
A man was shot and killed at a northwest Atlanta shopping center Thursday afternoon, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in Edgewood shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a report of a child shot on Thursday in northeast Atlanta. It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Atlanta police said the child was shot to the hand. The child was conscious when they went to a hospital...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Beloved family man shot, killed inside car outside Atlanta shopping plaza
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot in front of a shopping plaza in northwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon, APD said. Atlanta Police Department has arrested 49-year-old Terrence Heard and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony. Officers stated...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for trucking business break-in suspect
DeKalb County police are looking for a man they say broke into a trucking business in the middle of the day. It happened on a busy highway not too far from Stonecrest Mall and the entire incident was captured on camera.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed in apparent gas station shooting in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police were at Shell gas station in College Park on Friday morning investigating a death. Witnesses said a woman died after an apparent shooting and surveillance video showed a woman walking through the parking lot apparently armed with a gun. Several College Park police officers were...
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
fox5atlanta.com
YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery
ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows crowd scatter when gunshots were fired at Atlanta University Center
ATLANTA - Police shared videos of a shooting near Atlanta University Center during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming weekend. Police are trying to identify the suspects who fired the shots after midnight on Oct. 16 in the area of James P. Brawley Drive near the Robert W. Woodruff Library. Police indicated on the video where the gunshots came from, but the quality isn't high enough to identify the shooter or shooters.
Owner of dogs that mauled two Alpharetta brothers found guilty
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, a Fulton County jury found an Alpharetta woman guilty of reckless conduct after her two dogs brutally attacked two young boys. Channel 2 first reported on this story in June 2021. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On May...
61-year-old KFC employee shot outside restaurant, critically injured
ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot outside of a Kentucky Fried Chicken in southwest Atlanta, police said. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the man who was shot is an employee at the KFC located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Hunt said...
Video shows alleged hit-and-run driver move victim to sidewalk before leaving scene
ATLANTA — Editor's note: Some may consider content in the video above disturbing. Viewer's discretion is advised. A hit-and-run victim is asking for the public's help in finding the man who struck her with his car, got out to check on her, walked her to the sidewalk, then got back in his car and took off.
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in DeKalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Atlanta Wendy's arson following death of Rayshard Brooks appear in court
ATLANTA - A Fulton County Superior Court judge held a hearing on Wednesday to determine how to proceed in the cases of three people charged with intentionally setting fire to the Wendy’s where police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in the summer of 2020. Natalie Hanna White, John Wesley...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 17-year-old Riverdale girl missing for days after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has been missing for days since running away from home. Officials say 17-year-old Cierrah Harris was last seen Monday at her home on the 100 block of Brookview Drive in Riverdale, Georgia. According to investigators, relatives...
