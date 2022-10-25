Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Chevron's $11.2 Billion Quarterly Profit Soars Past Estimates
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday reported its second-highest ever quarterly profit, blasting past analysts' estimates, driven by soaring global demand for its oil and gas and rising production from its U.S. oilfields. The surge comes as oil companies book mounting profits with prices near record levels and supplies...
Oil Giants' Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
(Reuters) - Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four of the five largest global...
Boeing Losses Mount on Troubled Air Force One Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing said Wednesday the company would take a new $766 million charge on its 2018 billion contract to build two new U.S. presidential airplanes that faced repeated setbacks. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Wednesday said "critics were right" to slam the planemaker's deal. Then President Donald...
Televisa Pitches Gaming Spin-Off, Sees Positive Outlook for ViX Platform
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, said a spin-off of its sports and gaming operations will enable it to consolidate itself as a telecoms and cable company, executives said Friday. The company announced in its earnings report a day earlier that its board approved a plan to spin...
Exxon's Record-Smashing Q3 Profit Nearly Matches Apple's
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple. Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings...
U.S. Labor Costs Solid in Q3; Private Wage Growth Slowing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter, but private sector wage growth slowed considerably, suggesting inflation had either peaked or was close doing so. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June period,...
China to Launch Market-Making on Tech-Focused STAR Market on Monday
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Nasdaq-style STAR Market will officially launch market making on Monday, in a bid to make the tech-focused board more liquid, vibrant and resilient, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said. The first batch of qualified market markers on STAR will start trading next week, which will cut investors'...
