Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Chick-fil-A opens in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday was the grand opening for a popular fast food franchise in Watertown. Chick-fil-A, the southern fast-food franchise known for its chicken sandwiches, officially opened its doors at 6:30 a.m. People were waiting in long lines throughout the day to get a taste of chicken...
wwnytv.com
Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home,...
wwnytv.com
Mary C. Hart, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Hart, 80, of Route 37, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on January 31, 1942, in Watertown, NY, she was the daughter of the...
wwnytv.com
Doris M. Olin, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Olin age 80, of Watertown, NY, passed October 24, 2022 at Rome Memorial Hospital in Rome, NY. Calling hours will be Saturday October 29, 2022 1-3 pm and 6-8pm at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St. Watertown. The funeral service...
wwnytv.com
Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY, passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. He was born on December 10, 1950, at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Virginia, son of the late Richard L. and Lillian I. (Kendrick) Goodenough. Ross graduated from West High School in Rochester.
wwnytv.com
Roy H. Avery, 89, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roy H. Avery, 89, formerly of Watertown and Brennan’s Beach, NY, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022, at the home of his son in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was born on February 15, 1933, in Watertown, NY, son of Henry and Vernice (Gilbo)...
wwnytv.com
Cooler weather in the forecast
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through this evening dropping the temperatures the next few days. Expect some showers overnight with lows in the lower 40′s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs near 50. Friday is looking mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50′s....
wwnytv.com
North country twins to showcase talents at Macy’s parade
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Under the lights in Philadelphia, a group of students from Indian River and Gouverneur come together for practice. They are the only field band north of Central Square. Among them is Brooklyn Goring, a talented saxophone player. “It has, like, a bunch of different sounds...
wwnytv.com
Janet B. Bentley, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Janet B. Bentley died on Friday, October 21, 2022, biding goodbye to this world to go to her God. Janet is survived by her sister-in-law Jan Bentley of Portland, Oregon; and their daughters Jordan Bentley of Weston, Massachusetts; Allison Bentley and her son Ian of Portland, Oregon; cousins: Anne (Gerry) Brown of England and Pauline (Alan) Parfill of England; and Eli.
wwnytv.com
NCAC Fall Art Show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Join the North Country Arts Council for the 74th Annual Juried Fall Art Show, highlighting some of the finest art and artisans in the North Country. Guests are invited to view the art on display and meet the artists on our opening night, Friday, October 28 at 5pm. The award ceremony will begin at 6pm, with a presentation by several of the award-winning artists, including Best in Show.
WKTV
Whitesboro police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help locating her. Police say Alani Paneto was reported missing after she left her home in Whitesboro and did not return. The department posted her photo to social media looking...
wwnytv.com
4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
wwnytv.com
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
wwnytv.com
Bundle up this morning; sunny & warmer later
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures were largely in the 20s to start. Eventually, we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s. Until then, you might want to bundle up if you’re out and about. It will be another cold night. Overnight lows will...
wwnytv.com
James B. Lynch, 80, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - James B. Lynch passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, after a long illness at the Split Rock Rehabilitation & Nursing in the Bronx. He was 80 years old. James was born on December 21, 1941, in Massena, NY the son to the late James F....
wwnytv.com
Cheryl A. Karpel, 70, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl A. Karpel, 70, passed away at her home in Clayton Monday evening, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her children, family, and close friends. Cheryl was born in Watertown October 5, 1952, daughter of Harold and Margaret (LaClair) Shultz. She attended both Lafargeville and Clayton School, graduating from Clayton in 1971. On May 6, 1995 she married the love of her life, George A. Karpel, Jr. at Christ Episcopal Church. George passed away suddenly on July 5, 2013.
wwnytv.com
Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Lee (Dusharm) Williams, age 77, formerly of Edwards, Pitcairn, and Harrisville, passed away on October 24, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, October 28, 2022 from...
informnny.com
City of Watertown seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planners are seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future enhancements, according to a press release from The City of Watertown. Watertown’s Park Planners will have a booth at the upcoming Harvest Festival and they are inviting community members to stop by and discuss how they use the park and what they envision for Thompson Park’s future.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Comments / 0