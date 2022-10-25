ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Senior Day Expo celebrates 12th year at Louisiana State Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 12th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair was held in Shreveport at the Hirsch Coliseum. Attendees experienced fun, entertainment, presentation, giveaways, door prizes, health screenings,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Mammograms & Manicures being held at MLK Health Center & Pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The event, Mammograms & Manicures is being held to help women 40 years or older take charge of their health while pampering themselves. On Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, the annual Mammograms & Manicures is going to be held at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, located at 865 Olive Street, Shreveport. The event offers women the chance to pamper themselves and take charge of their health at the same time with preventative breast cancer screenings.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

CPSO deputy recognized for his advocacy work

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo/ Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force presented Cpl. Timothy Johns the Trey Hutchison Memorial Award for his work as an advocate in behalf of domestic violence survivors on Thursday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Johns is described as a go-getter who is always looking for ways to...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

CPSO swears in new deputies

