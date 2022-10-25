SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The event, Mammograms & Manicures is being held to help women 40 years or older take charge of their health while pampering themselves. On Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, the annual Mammograms & Manicures is going to be held at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, located at 865 Olive Street, Shreveport. The event offers women the chance to pamper themselves and take charge of their health at the same time with preventative breast cancer screenings.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO