KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was...
KSLA
OPERATION BLESSING: Bossier sheriff’s office launches annual Christmas food drive
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is about to kick off its annual Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive. The drive will begin the first week of November, with donation collection barrels placed at schools throughout the parish. Barrels will also be placed at BPSO substations and the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
KSLA
Senior Day Expo celebrates 12th year at Louisiana State Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people attended the largest senior expo in the State of Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 12th annual Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair was held in Shreveport at the Hirsch Coliseum. Attendees experienced fun, entertainment, presentation, giveaways, door prizes, health screenings,...
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is kicking off
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The annual Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week is returning with amazing specials from some of the best restaurants in the metro area. On Oct. 30, the annual week-long food event is launching with The Sampler brunch being held at Louisiana Daiquiri, located at 1881 Texas Avenue, Shreveport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
KSLA
20 members of Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club participate in Shop with a Cop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twenty kids from the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport were in for a treat on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Ahead of First Responders Day, each child received a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors store and the chance to Shop with a Cop.
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Why Shreveport Residents Will Do a Good Deed on Saturday?
You probably never met Shreveport's own Maggie Lee Henson. I never did. But I really feel like I know her. She has changed my life and changed the lives of thousands of other people through the tragedy of her death. Maggie Lee died when she was just 12-years-old. She died...
KSLA
LaDOTD receives bids for highway work in Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln parishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday that 11 projects throughout the state recently received bids totaling $91.4 million, of which nearly half is to be spent on three projects in northwest Louisiana. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement...
KTBS
Owner plans multi-family housing at site of burned former Shreve Square
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The burned down former Shreve Square building could become the site of more downtown living. The owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, confirmed with KTBS that he wants to build 12 to 15 residential units on the property that was destroyed by fire last month on Texas Street near Spring.
KSLA
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opening in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bossier City is getting its own Freddy’s, a popular frozen custard and steakburger restaurant, on Airline Drive. On Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m., the ribbon cutting for the new Freddy’s will be held at the restaurant’s new location at 2578 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
Unique Airbnb in Shreveport Provides Perfect Weekend Getaway
We found the perfect place for your next little getaway and it has a slide.
KSLA
Shreveport Aquarium’s hosts a swashbuckling Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting a fun pirate pancake breakfast for the whole family to enjoy. On Oct. 29. the Shreveport Aquarium’s Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, pirate attire is encouraged.
KSLA
Mammograms & Manicures being held at MLK Health Center & Pharmacy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The event, Mammograms & Manicures is being held to help women 40 years or older take charge of their health while pampering themselves. On Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, the annual Mammograms & Manicures is going to be held at the MLK Health Center & Pharmacy, located at 865 Olive Street, Shreveport. The event offers women the chance to pamper themselves and take charge of their health at the same time with preventative breast cancer screenings.
KSLA
Service connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you have around the house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Now available in the ArkLaTex is a service that connects off-duty firefighters with odd jobs you may need done. As seen on “Shark Tank,” Hidrent Customer App can be used to hire a professional or volunteer firefighter for your next home project. “We’re...
KSLA
City of Shreveport expanding access to free Wi-Fi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport says they want to make sure everyone has access to internet. During the pandemic, the city noticed a big divide in access to Wi-Fi. With the help of Shreve Memorial Libraries, a new service called Universal Digital Access is hoping to bridge the gap.
KSLA
BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
KTBS
CPSO deputy recognized for his advocacy work
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo/ Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force presented Cpl. Timothy Johns the Trey Hutchison Memorial Award for his work as an advocate in behalf of domestic violence survivors on Thursday, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Johns is described as a go-getter who is always looking for ways to...
ktalnews.com
Business owner says destroyed historic building causing problems for neighboring businesses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive fire destroyed a historic building in downtown Shreveport just over a month ago. Now neighboring businesses say it’s a safety hazard and an eyesore. The fire that broke out in the old Humphrey’s In the Square building on Texas Street gutted the...
KSLA
CPSO swears in new deputies
Each child received a $100 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors. A resident claims management has given her the run-around for months about black mold in her apartment. The crash happened at FM 1616 and Loop 7. Shreveport woman charged in death of child found in suitcase. Updated: 11...
KSLA
Taste beer, sample food, Revel in the Madness at the Brew: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel and Mudbugs Madness team up again to bring this year’s Brew to the Festival Plaza. On Saturday, October 29, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. the lower pavilion of the Festival Plaza will be host to the Brew: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival.
