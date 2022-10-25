Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run
TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report
A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in
Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
Apartment Fire Reported In Toms River
October 24, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police Department reports that on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11:20…
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Woman Carjacked While Waiting For Air Pump At South Jersey Wawa
A woman was carjacked while she waited at the air pump at a Wawa in South Jersey, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. at about 2:30 p.m., Medford Township Police Department responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at the Wawa at 257 Route 70. Three suspects, dressed in...
What Are You Most Excited to See in the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade?
The Toms River Halloween Parade is just days away. We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River...
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Discharged hospital patient accused of stealing and crashing 2 vehicles facing multiple charges
A man recently discharged from the hospital is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing them in Monmouth County.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
Brick Police catch woman red handed actively trying to buy drugs off people
There continues to be drugs pouring into and being abused in Ocean County communities at an alarming clip. Law enforcement continues to crack down on drug deals, possession and related crimes while continuing to offer and introduce a variety of programs, services, and initiatives to find and get people help and into recovery.
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
Here are the drop off and early voting locations for you in Ocean County, NJ
As you may know by now, we're in Election season and along with that, Early In-Person Voting begins on Saturday October 29 and for 9 days you can go and cast your ballot prior to the General Election on November 8. The scope of it is that you can only...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0