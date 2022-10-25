ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-And-Run

TOMS RIVER – Authorities are currently searching for a wanted man who fled the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday morning. Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which killed Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver carjacked at Wawa while waiting to use air pump, cops say

A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
MEDFORD, NJ
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

