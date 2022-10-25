Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Related
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County detectives want to identify a man in a gun theft investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want to identify a man caught on camera trespassing on private property north of Springfield. Investigators say the man is a suspect in a gun theft. The crime happened in the Greene County just north of Pleasant View Elementary, off North Farm Road 171.
KYTV
Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
KYTV
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
koamnewsnow.com
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
933kwto.com
Driver In Barry County Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a hit-and-run driver wanted in the death of a motorcyclist in Barry County. The Patrol says 19 year-old Derek Coburn faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38 year old Patrick Anderson of Aurora. The crash happened in June near Jenkins.
KTTS
Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run Crash In Barry County Arrested
(KTTS News) – One man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. 19-year-old Derek Coburn is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Patrick Anderson, as well as charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo. Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County man with a history of burglary charges?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has a history of stealing, and burglary. Nathaniel Tucker Bigbee is wanted on a warrant for parole violation on five counts of burglary in Greene County. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019. Investigators say Bigbee goes by his middle name, Tucker.
KYTV
Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Neosho
The Neosho Police Department is investigating after two residents were found deceased in their home.
KYTV
Judge sentences man for Springfield bank robbery a month after release from prison for bank robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A judge sentenced a Springfield, Mo., man in federal court for robbing a bank within a month of being released from federal prison for another bank robbery. Charles Edgar King Jr., 58, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to five years and...
ksgf.com
One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar
(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
KTTS
Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County
(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
kttn.com
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
Comments / 0