KYTV

Police investigate shots fired at a man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that killed a motorcyclist. Officers responded to the 100 block of West Keeling Place for the crash around 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20 years old, was traveling southbound when a truck struck his bike while pulling...
BOLIVAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
933kwto.com

Driver In Barry County Fatal Hit-&-Run Arrested

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a hit-and-run driver wanted in the death of a motorcyclist in Barry County. The Patrol says 19 year-old Derek Coburn faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38 year old Patrick Anderson of Aurora. The crash happened in June near Jenkins.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Driver Wanted In Hit-And-Run Crash In Barry County Arrested

(KTTS News) – One man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Aurora. 19-year-old Derek Coburn is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Patrick Anderson, as well as charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with a motor vehicle.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Prosecutor charges man for stabbing in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a man for a stabbing in Republic, Mo. Timothy Wilkins faces assault and armed criminal action charges. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Plane crashes into Carroll County, AR field, lands on haybale

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – A plane crashed into a field in Carroll County, Arkansas Wednesday, October 26, after the pilot had mechanical issues. State police, Carroll County Sheriff’s office, Alpena Fire Dept, South Carroll County Fire Dept, Southern Paramedic service, and Carroll County responded to a call from the Airforce regarding a possible crash in […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
BRANSON, MO
ksgf.com

One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Bolivar

(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a crash in Bolivar that injured a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on West Keeling Place around 4 PM when a truck struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist is in serious condition. Police have not released the victim’s...
BOLIVAR, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County

(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
