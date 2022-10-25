SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after a man reports being shot at in the northwest part of Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened a little after 3:00 a.m. Friday, near the intersection of Golden and High Street. A man called 911, reporting that he was shot at by someone that he knows. Police say the man was not hit, and no one else was injured. Shell casings were found in the area.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO