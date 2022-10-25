ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ksgf.com

Missouri Hunters Harvested Eight Black Bears This Season

(KTTS News) – Hunters harvested eight black bears during Missouri’s bear-hunting season this year. Missouri’s second season began on October 17 and ended on Wednesday. Nearly 6,000 hunters applied for 400 permits in the spring, and hunters were selected through a random drawing. This year, three of...
KTLO

Rain helps ease wildfire danger

The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
KOMU

Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26. According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
KFVS12

Water levels rising on Mississippi River

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
kchi.com

10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts

Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
abc17news.com

Cold Weather Rule begins next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, takes place from Nov. 1-March 31. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
KHBS

New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
