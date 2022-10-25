ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman is thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to a fight: Chagrin Falls police blotter

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Unwanted guest, River Street:. Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 for a complaint of a drunken and disorderly customer. Per management’s request she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland gang member gets over 12 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A member of the 8Ave gang in Cleveland has been sentenced to more than 12 years in a federal prison for trafficking in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Kindell Smith, 32, of Cleveland, was found guilty after a four-day trial in July of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, two counts of distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, namely fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy