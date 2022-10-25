Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North Olmsted
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence Forum
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the playground and had five children and a dog with him.
At 3:50 a.m. Oct. 21, police were dispatched to a home where a man, in violation of a temporary protection order, had entered a woman’s home and bitten her. The man ran from the home before police arrived. Officers, using a K-9, eventually found the man in a Cedar Road alley, lying on his back. Police arrested the man without incident.
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Unwanted guest, River Street:. Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 for a complaint of a drunken and disorderly customer. Per management’s request she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss had fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The...
At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, 13470 Cedar Road, on a report of an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had left before police arrived. The clerk...
A tenant of the Loganberry apartments reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that a man was lying on top of her laundry in a second-floor laundry room. The man, 66, was located and arrested for trespassing. He refused a ride to a homeless shelter. The following night, he was located in the same laundry room and arrested a second time.
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
At 3:13 a.m. Oct. 23, officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected that the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested.
Willoughby Hills police pursued a stolen vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Oct. 23 until it exited at Wilson Mills Road and crashed into a street sign. Highland Heights officers assisted in looking for two occupants who fled on foot. One boy was detained near Cranbrook Drive and the other was not located.
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Lawrence Vega, 18, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
