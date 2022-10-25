ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Go Through a Nightmare

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report confirmed this week that the growth they had experienced, during the two years the world had been in lockdown, is in the rear view mirror.

