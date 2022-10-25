Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Fed Inflation Gauge Slows In September, Paring Big Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation showed slowing price pressures over the month of September, suggesting a possible peak in broader consumer price increase and a pullback in the central bank's rate hike path. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5.1% from last year, down from the...
Wichita Eagle
Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Go Through a Nightmare
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report confirmed this week that the growth they had experienced, during the two years the world had been in lockdown, is in the rear view mirror.
