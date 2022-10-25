Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target
Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
Voice of America
US Asserts Determination to Maintain Peace Across Taiwan Strait
State department — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Wednesday the United States’ determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to ensure that differences between Beijing and Taipei are resolved peacefully. With regard to Taiwan, the U.S. will be "standing up for the...
Voice of America
Fresh Video Shows China's Hu Before Being Escorted From Party Congress Stage
New footage has emerged of former Chinese leader Hu Jintao minutes before he was escorted off the stage at the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade national congress, prompting speculation he was suffering a health crisis or was possibly upset over the removal of his proteges from the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.
Voice of America
White House: Russia May Be Advising Iran on Dealing with Protesters
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed Wednesday that the Biden administration supports the people of Iran, and said there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in dealing with Iranian protesters. "We stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran who right now are demonstrating to...
Voice of America
German President: War in Ukraine Means ‘Tougher Years’ Ahead in Europe
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is warning of “tougher, rough years ahead,” for his country and Europe. In his address Friday dubbed a "state of the nation" speech, the German president said the war in Ukraine has led to “the deepest crisis” in a reunified Germany, citing an energy crunch, the soaring cost of living, and increasing poverty rates.
Voice of America
Taiwan Invites Chinese Veterinary Experts as Beloved Panda Nears Death
Chinese veterinary experts have been invited to Taiwan, zoo officials said Friday, for a rare visit between the two sides after a male panda that symbolized an era of warmer ties was moved into end-of-life care. Relations between China and Taiwan have been on ice since 2016 with Beijing severing...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:45 a.m.: Police in the Moscow region have searched the house of journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Wednesday, citing Russian news agencies that quoted unnamed law enforcement officials.
Voice of America
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Voice of America
Analysts Discuss China Coup That Wasn't
Washington — Premier Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, both of whom were unceremoniously dropped from the top leadership at last week's Chinese Communist Party Congress, have something else in common. The two were cast as key figures in a fictionalized plot to overthrow Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a...
Voice of America
Putin Monitors Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercise
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday remotely observed exercises by his nation's strategic nuclear forces that were meant to simulate a response to a “massive nuclear strike.”. Russian state television showed video of Putin observing the drills on a huge television screen, with comments from military...
Voice of America
US Says Russia May Be Helping Iran Put Down Protests
The White House says the Biden administration supports the people of Iran and their right to peaceful protests — and that there may be cooperation between Iran and Russia in cracking down on Iranian protesters. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Analysts Fear Philippines May Be Drawn Into Taiwan-China Conflict
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — The Philippines would face difficult choices during a Taiwan-China conflict that could pit its growing interest in Chinese investment against its long-term relationship with its treaty ally, the United States, according to analysts. Manila might also find itself drawn into a conflict, whether it chooses to...
Voice of America
Amnesty International Calls on UN to Take 'Decisive Action' on Iran
Amnesty International called on the United Nations Thursday to take “decisive action” on Iran, following the killings of at least eight protesters and mourners Wednesday and Thursday in at least four provinces. The recent protests began in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police...
Voice of America
US Says It Won’t Press Israel to Help Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the Iranian threat during their meeting Wednesday at the White House, including Tehran’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Israel has declined Kyiv’s request to provide air defense systems to protect them from Iranian-supplied drones targeting Ukrainians. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara takes a closer look at why.
Voice of America
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
Voice of America
Security a Focus as Biden Hosts Israel's President
White House — U.S. President Joe Biden met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Wednesday to address regional security challenges, including the threat posed by Iran and ways to deepen Israel's regional integration and normalization with the Arab world. Biden underscored the United States' "ironclad"...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Continue to Escalate
Protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran continued Thursday, with reports of clashes between police and demonstrators in the northwestern city of Mahabad. Witnesses say shots were fired at protesters in the city, where demonstrations swelled after the death the night before of...
Voice of America
China Remains Top Threat in New US National Defense Strategy
Pentagon — China remains the top challenge to U.S. national security interests, while Russia remains an "acute" threat as it continues its brutal war in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon's newly released National Defense Strategy. "The [People's Republic of China] is the only competitor out there with both the...
