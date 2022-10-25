Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Parents in Uvalde School District call on officers to resign
KCRG.com
Univ. of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker event
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board votes to stock Narcan in schools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Iowa City Community School District voted unanimously this week to stock Narcan in every school. The board passed the plan on Tuesday, it includes stocking two doses in every school. The medication is designed to reverse an opioid drug overdose.
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
Investigation underway into daughter's allegation Iowa man was prolific serial killer
Correction: A Fremont County sheriff’s deputy said Friday that he was no longer certain the house he identified as once the residence of the late Donald Studey, accused of being a serial killer, was in fact Studey's former home. The Des Moines Register has removed a video showing that house from this article. Sheriff's deputies and state officials are investigating a southwest Iowa woman's claim that her late father was one of American's most prolific serial killers. ...
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa business students turn class project into donations to Stead Family Children’s Hospital
KCRG.com
Former President Trump to visit Sioux City, Iowa next week
