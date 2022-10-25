Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
You either support the Constitutional Rights of all law abiding citizens or you support the Tyranny of those who don't.
Reply(9)
5
Related
KCRG.com
Hearing to revisit Iowa's fetal heartbeat bill planned for Friday
Crews in Cedar Rapids just finished dealing with a chlorine leak. Popular social media platform Twitter has a new owner. Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Cedar Rapids man turned his front door into a monster for Halloween. Now, he's getting national...
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
KCRG.com
Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa amid 2020 pandemic
With Halloween less than a week away, KCRG-TV9 is celebrating by decorating pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day. Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking. Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake. Updated: 5 hours ago.
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
KCCI.com
Fraud or fraud abuse? Iowa woman out thousands of dollars. Here's how to protect your account
A central Iowa woman is out thousands of dollars, she says someone used her online banking account and says she's struggling to get that money back. The woman, who asked we not show her name or face, says she originally started using the banking app Chime roughly three years ago.
kiwaradio.com
Authorities Announce $9 Million In Beef & Pork Stolen From Meatpackers In Iowa And Five Other States
Statewide Iowa — Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing nine million dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, says his department started connecting the dots after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
KCRG.com
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fentanyl is being laced into more drugs across the state and just a small amount can prove deadly. The Area Substance Abuse Council has noticed more people seeking treatment who are unaware they’ve ingested the drug. Earlier this year the state warned about fentanyl being...
Daily Iowan
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life
Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
KCRG.com
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
iowapublicradio.org
Proponents of Iowa's firearms election measure say it would protect gun rights, opponents say it handcuffs future generations
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric about how this public measure arrived on the ballot and what strict scrutiny entails. Kieffer also gets perspectives on the issue from State Representative Steven Holt, who sponsored the legislation in the Iowa House, Connie Ryan of the coalition of Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.
Comments / 17