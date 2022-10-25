Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...

