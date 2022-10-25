ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Two months after moving to Grimes, lawmaker releases bill showing water usage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Grimes) released a bill showing he used water in a condo, which he claims to reside in since August 8th. Records, which investigative teams at KCRG-TV9 and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, show Sen. Whitver didn’t receive any charges for water usage during the first two billing cycles after his move. Sen. Whitver released the bill after KCRG-TV9 published a story on Tuesday showing a state law requiring candidates to live in the district is virtually impossible for officials to enforce.
GRIMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Can Franken upset Grassley? These national Dems think so

IOWA CITY — Sharon McDonald said she has fond memories of Iowa’s longtime senior Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley working across party lines and in concert with his Democratic Senate counterpart, former longtime Iowa U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin. “They were, you know, yin and yang,” said the 69-year-old...
IOWA STATE
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?

Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?

I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments. In making the announcement, U.S. Agriculture […] The post Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing

An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy

A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANAWHA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA

