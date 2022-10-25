Read full article on original website
Former President Trump to visit Iowa next week in support of Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley
Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit Sioux City, Iowa next Thursday for a rally supporting “Trump Endorsed America First" candidates. Two of those candidates include Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans running for reelection this cycle. The rally is slated to start on...
KCRG.com
Two months after moving to Grimes, lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver (R-Grimes) released a bill showing he used water in a condo, which he claims to reside in since August 8th. Records, which investigative teams at KCRG-TV9 and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, show Sen. Whitver didn’t receive any charges for water usage during the first two billing cycles after his move. Sen. Whitver released the bill after KCRG-TV9 published a story on Tuesday showing a state law requiring candidates to live in the district is virtually impossible for officials to enforce.
Sioux City Journal
Can Franken upset Grassley? These national Dems think so
IOWA CITY — Sharon McDonald said she has fond memories of Iowa’s longtime senior Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley working across party lines and in concert with his Democratic Senate counterpart, former longtime Iowa U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin. “They were, you know, yin and yang,” said the 69-year-old...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
AdWeek
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
What do Iowans think of Donald Trump?
Most Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president. But what do they think about his 2020 (and potential 2024) opponent, former president Donald Trump?. A new Des Moines Register/Iowa Poll found most Iowans now hold unfavorable views of the former Republican president. It’s a notable shift after Trump's favorability rating spiked to a record high last fall.
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Grassley, Reynolds to join Trump in Iowa, Axne calls Biden ‘most impactful’ in history
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa five days before the November election with a rally in Sioux City. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both Republicans up for re-election, confirmed that they will appear with Trump Reynolds released this statement: “I look forward to welcoming President […]
Paul Pelosi San Francisco attack: What to know about violent home invasion
Paul Pelosi was assaulted around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the multimillion-dollar San Francisco estate where he resides with wife, Nancy Pelosi. He was attacked by a person armed with a hammer, according to officials and reports.
Iowa Senate candidate said neighbor who assaulted Rand Paul was 'in the right'
Just two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, it was discovered that an Iowa Senate candidate previously supported the violent assault of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), which resulted in several injuries.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football
Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?
I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments. In making the announcement, U.S. Agriculture […] The post Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena has gun rights dilemma brewing
An Iowa Wild scoring official resigned earlier this month after Wells Fargo Arena managers refused to allow him to bring a gun into the building as he reported for duty before a game, Polk County administrator John Norris told supervisors in a memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The man threatened to sue.The case could become one of the first to face "strict scrutiny" judicial review if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election.Zoom in: Courts would interpret gun laws using the highest level of judicial scrutiny if the amendment passes. Yes, and: It would set...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines
Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
