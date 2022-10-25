Read full article on original website
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Three Thoughts on the Bengals Following Ja’Marr Chase’s Devastating Hip Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time with a fractured hip. Chase is expected to miss anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Here are three thoughts about the Bengals following Chase's injury:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
How Loss of Ja’Marr Chase Could Shape Browns Matchup with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals being without Ja'Marr Chase is akin to the Cleveland Browns not having Nick Chubb. Chase, as a wide receiver, has been responsible for 22.2 percent of the Bengals total offense and was on pace to have another 1,400 yard season before sustaining a hip injury that will keep him out multiple weeks. Like Chubb, opponents game plan first to deal with Chase, then worry about everyone else, so while the Bengals are hardly toothless, the loss of Chase is significant in their matchup against the Browns and moving forward.
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Week 8 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Rises After Turnover-Free Game vs. Giants
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of a four-game skid that has completely derailed what once looked like a promising season, but that doesn't mean they aren't seeing good signs from the quarterback position. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence started October off in a rough fashion, but the last two...
NFL DFS Week 8 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re looking to enter some DFS contests this Sunday, I’ve compiled a list of players to consider at each price tier. There is only one game with an implied points total of over 50 at SI Sportsbook on Sunday. That game features the Dolphins and the Lions. I like players from both sides of this game, as both defenses have been generous. For Detroit, consider Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, as Miami’s secondary has been extremely suspect. For Miami, you can always spend up for Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but you can also find value with both Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at RB, as the Lions have been shredded on the ground this year. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in only six games played. Don’t be afraid to fire them up.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Falcons Face Challenges in ‘Adapting’ Panthers on Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons are just two days away from facing the Carolina Panthers, but the division rival they knew at the beginning of the year isn't the same heading into Week 8. Following a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, Dave Tepper, the Panthers owner, decided it was time to move on from his head coach Matt Rhule.
Sunday (Night) Best: Bills Top-Ranked Passing Offense Ready For Packers Strength
Fresh off their bye week, the Buffalo Bills appear to be catching their Week 8 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, at the right time. The Packers (3-4) have lost three straight, as their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seemingly hit an offensive standstill. Conversely, the Bills (5-1) are playing some of their best football to date, and are considered (by majority consensus) to be the NFL’s top team.
There Was A Method to Ravens’ Madness Against Buccaneers
BALTIMORE — The Ravens ran the ball just seven times and Lamar Jackson attempted 30 passes in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The result was 3 points and 156 yards of offense. The second half was a different story when the Ravens were more committed to...
Patriots QB Controversy Overshadowing Matthew Judon’s Dominant Season?
FOXBORO — The significant headlines of the 2022 New England Patriots have been like a revolving door. First, we had Bill Belichick’s controversial draft selections back in April, when everyone panicked that Cole Strange couldn’t play and Tyquan Thornton was a reach at No. 50. Then of course there was the replacement of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with a less-qualified coach in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. We also had the disappearance of Kendrick Bourne, who has spent the majority of the season on the sideline.
Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard ‘Through the Roof’
With a kickoff time set for 12 PM (CT), the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears and will do it potentially without their top running back. Ezekiel Elliott suffered an injury in the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. After initially self-diagnosing himself with a knee "contusion," he's now missed two straight days of practice with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "knee sprain."
Bowles on Bucs Staff Changes: ‘Everything Is On the Table’
The Buccaneers lost their third straight game on Thursday night, falling to 3–5 on the season, continuing their run as one of the more disappointing teams in the league. After last week’s loss to the Panthers, head coach Todd Bowles said he wasn’t considering any changes to the coaching staff. However, following this loss to the Ravens, Bowles' tone on that matter appeared to change.
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Second-Half Surge Propels Ravens Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This time, the Ravens won the fourth quarter ... and the game. After a series of frustrating collapses over the first seven games, Baltimore finally played well down the stretch and put away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw...
Seahawks S Quandre Diggs: WR Marquise Goodwin Has ‘Always Been A Playmaker’
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for their electric receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but beyond those two Seattle has a fairly deep receiver room for quarterback Geno Smith to work with. That depth was on full display in Seattle's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, as...
Ravens Week 8 Report Card Vs. Buccaneers
The Ravens outplayed the Buccaneers in the second half and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 in Week 8. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson shook off the slow start and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half. Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards. He also ran for 43 yards and nine carries. Jackson had no turnovers and did a good job managing the game for the second straight week. Grade: B+
What To Watch For In Week 9 Of The 2022 College Football Season
While there isn’t a marquee matchup on Saturday’s schedule, there are still several games that could have an impact on conference title races, as well as the initial College Football Playoff rankings that will be unveiled next week. That includes a pair of highly anticipated matchups in the...
