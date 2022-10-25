If you’re looking to enter some DFS contests this Sunday, I’ve compiled a list of players to consider at each price tier. There is only one game with an implied points total of over 50 at SI Sportsbook on Sunday. That game features the Dolphins and the Lions. I like players from both sides of this game, as both defenses have been generous. For Detroit, consider Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, as Miami’s secondary has been extremely suspect. For Miami, you can always spend up for Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but you can also find value with both Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at RB, as the Lions have been shredded on the ground this year. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in only six games played. Don’t be afraid to fire them up.

7 HOURS AGO