ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Adidas Finally Drops Kanye West

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjfS3_0ilhY8lw00

Adidas announced on Tuesday that it is ending the often stormy relationship it has had with Kanye West since 2016. The company had come under enormous pressure over the past weeks to respond to West’s ongoing erratic behaviors and dangerous, antisemitic comments.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company’s statement said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

The West/Adidas partnership was incredibly lucrative for both sides, and was particularly tantamount in West actualizing his billionaire ambitions. Losing the deal, however, may have cost him his place in the upper echelons of the ultra wealthy. Forbes has estimated that the deal was worth about $1.4 billion, and West’s net worth around $2 billion; without Adidas, he’s allegedly worth just $400 million.

Adidas is the latest business to distance itself from West over his antisemitic statements. The talent agency CAA announced on Monday it was no longer representing him and the entertainment company MRC has pulled the plug on a documentary about West. Twitter and Instagram have blocked West over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies.

Adidas was called out in an open letter from the Anti-Defamation League, better known as ADL, condemning the brand for not disengaging with West despite his ongoing destructive behaviors. In fact, they pointed out that plans for the release of new Yeezy products, including the Yeezy Boost 350, would closely coincide with the upcoming anniversary of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre on Oct. 27, one of the most violent antisemitic attacks in U.S. history.

“In light of Kanye West’s increasingly strident antisemitic remarks over the past few weeks, we were disturbed to learn that Adidas plans to continue to release new products from his Yeezy brand without any seeming acknowledgement of the controversy surrounding his most recent remarks,” they wrote. “At a time of rising antisemitism, when incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021, such statements are more than damning — they are dangerous. Many other celebrities, as well as some corporations and pundits have joined ADL in calling out his hateful rhetoric. We hope that more companies, individuals, and political leaders will take action to show that there will be consequences for such hateful rhetoric and that they do not give Ye’s antisemitism a pass.”

On Sunday, an antisemitic group hung a banner on an overpass in Los Angeles that said “Kanye is right about the Jews,” as members of the group did a Nazi salute.

The decision also follows weeks of hostility between the fashion brand and Ye, who recently accused both Adidas and Gap of leaving him out of conversations regarding their Yeezy collaborations. “After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” the company expressed in a statement last week. “Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”

In September, West announced that he would be terminating his Yeezy Gap partnership , citing differences in vision and agenda for what he said would have been affordable products designed “at the same level” as prominent fashion houses. “Sometimes I would talk to the guys, the heads, the leaders, and it would just be like I was on mute or something,” he said during an interview with CNBC. “Don’t bring a leader in and have them not lead. Why would I argue with people who are getting paid by the Gap? I’m sorry, I’m not gonna argue with people who are broker than me about money.”

The early termination of the Gap partnership meant that while no further collaborations would be released, Gap still retained the rights to sell existing Yeezy Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name. Now, the company has issued a statement announcing the removal of all Yeezy products from their stories in addition to shutting down the collaboration’s website, YeezyGap.com.

“In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why,” Gap stated. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.”

In a phone conversation with Bloomberg in September, West said: “It’s time for me to go it alone. It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

The rapper’s initial approach to the conversation wasn’t as tame. Weeks before, he had shared a mock New York Times front page that featured a headline declaring departing Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted dead. He also took aim at Adidas Senior Vice President and General Manager Daniel Cherry, calling him a “weakling in a position of artificial power.”

West couldn’t have picked a worse time to embark on a fashion venture entirely on his own. In the past two weeks the artist has scorched bridges with a number of people within the fashion community and further tarnished his own rapidly declining reputation in the process.

While debuting the Yeezy Season 9 collection to an invite-only crowd of celebrities and insiders at Paris Fashion Week, West unveiled a T-shirt featuring a photo of Pope John Paul II on the front and the phrase “White Lives Matter” on the back. Multiple guests in attendance reportedly walked out of the event and later took to social media to condemn the rhetoric he used his platform to spread. Members of West’s team were later filmed handing out the shirts for free in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood

This all led to a collection of posts from West slamming veteran fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who described the shirt as an “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act,” in addition to his convoluted suggestion that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault “killed” acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh, who died last year after a battle with cancer at age 41.

In response, Tremaine Emory, founder of the brand Demin Tears and the current creative director at Supreme, publicly condemned West on Instagram, writing: “I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery.”

West was recently called out for allegedly lifting ideas from emerging designers who claim that, after they met with Kanye and his team, their work was used without their knowledge or permission.

Francisco Mateo Baca, who also goes by Franky Baca, recalled his experience meeting with West’s team. He believes someone from Ye’s team “borrowed” his concept for the YZY SHDZ. The frameless sunglasses — which have already been worn by the likes of Steve Lacy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Anna Wintour — were originally planned as part of his Yeezy Gap collection.

“I’m talking to their creatives and stuff and they’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is nice. We love this,’” Baca shared. “They were telling me, ‘Yeah, Ye’s going to love this.’ So I was like, ‘All right, cool.’ And then, next thing I know, I see pictures of my glasses design on social media.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 10

The Leef {Wisconsin}
3d ago

Adidas just got my thumbs up 👍 thank you for standing up against hate and separation of people no matter what race they are

Reply
5
Kimberly Brookshire
3d ago

No freedom of speech without someone turning it around as hate. I wish black African Americans would wake up and see what's really going on GOD OVER EVERYTHING

Reply(2)
2
Related
Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Calls Attacks on Lizzo’s Weight Loss ‘Demonic’ and Comparable to a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West’s definition of a friend is a little off-center. During his Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper used his “good friend” Lizzo as the driving point behind a critique on the body-positive movement, calling the championing of her weight “demonic” and – along with abortion, for some reason – comparable to a “genocide of the Black race.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Footwear News

Kanye West Speaks on Adidas and Balenciaga Partnerships at North West’s Basketball Game

Kanye West attended daughter North West’s basketball game at Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday night, and spoke with press after about his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. His comments came the same day that Balenciaga announced it was dropping him. “I ain’t lose no money. They never paid me nothing,” the rapper said regarding Balenciaga in video footage shared by Hollywood Fix on YouTube. “The day when I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days. We’re about making product that’s $20, the best design in the world, and that’s the reason...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
TMZ.com

Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
hotnewhiphop.com

Mos Def Wears “White Lives Matter” Shirt With ‘V’ Blacked Out

Recently, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt. Hundreds of people found the quote offensive, claiming it took away from the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement. BLM was created to bring light to the racism, discrimination, and racial inequality endured by black people.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

89K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy