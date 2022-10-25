Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Fact Check: GOP ad spins five-alarm falsehood that Walz backed defunding police
(FOX 9) - In a new television ad filled with flames and carnage, the Republican Governors Association is falsely tying DFL Gov. Tim Walz to an effort to defund police, a FOX 9 Fact Check found. The ad, which is part of a $750,000 commitment in the final days of...
gowatertown.net
Republicans quick to pounce on Ventura endorsement in Minnesota governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid. “As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection.”
Political Pulse: Debates dwindle in Colorado's top races and more political headlines
Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Axios VisualsPolitical candidates in Colorado and across the nation are forgoing debates — and their rivals want to make them pay a price.Why it matters: Debates — once considered a frank exchange about serious issues — have become a casualty of politicians' increasing ability to bypass traditional media and avoid impromptu missteps.By the numbers: In 2010, there were a total of 17 debates across the five most competitive Senate races. This year, there will be only six, according to Brookings.Details: Colorado's top midterm races exemplify this trend.In the U.S. Senate race, the candidates agreed to only...
Former Gov. Jesse Ventura endorses DFLer Tim Walz for reelection in Minnesota
Not exactly an October surprise, but former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s endorsement of fellow Gov. Tim Walz wasn’t expected. Ventura, a former Navy Seal and onetime professional wrestler, called his endorsement of any major party candidate unprecedented. But the one-term governor cited Walz’s response to COVID-19 and the threat to abortion rights as reasons for changing tactics.
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Friday afternoon, marking the second general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
GOP scoffs at Stacey Abrams' voter-suppression warnings in Georgia
Democrat Stacey Abrams is again raising concerns about voter suppression in Georgia, rejecting claims that record early turnout has undermined her criticism of the state's new Republican-crafted election law. Why it matters: Abrams, who became a national voting rights advocate after her narrow 2018 defeat, is trailing GOP Gov. Brian...
Voting by mail in Minnesota? Don't forget the witness signature
Minnesota absentee ballot rejections are up from 2018 — and missing witness signatures are once again a common culprit, election officials say. By the numbers: About 6,200 of the more than 288,000 ballots returned to local election offices as of Thursday were deemed ineligible, per the Secretary of State's office.That rejection rate is up more than 30% from the same point in the 2018 election. Driving the rejections: Just under 40% of the ineligible ballots lacked a witness signature, a slight increase from 2018. Between the lines: Minnesota waived the witness signature requirement in 2020 as part of an agreement...
Obama, Gabbard, headed to Metro Detroit to stump for gov. candidates
Both gubernatorial candidates are hosting national figures this weekend to drive momentum among their bases. Driving the news: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is hosting former President Barack Obama at Detroit's Renaissance High School Saturday. Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and lieutenant governor nominee Shane Hernandez have an event on Saturday with Tulsi...
Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
hot967.fm
Analysts say significant Republican gains in Minnesota looking more likely
Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota’s November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent “red” shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. Minnesota D-F-L Party Chairman Ken Martin says about that:
Arizona AG agrees not to enforce near-total abortion ban until 2023
Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a news...
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
bulletin-news.com
Scott Jensen details plan to eliminate personal income tax
In order to make Minnesota the tenth state in the union without a personal income tax, Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen says, which, according to economists, would necessitate significant budget cuts to health care and education as well as possible increases in sales and real estate taxes. The Chaska...
fox9.com
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
Crockett picks up Trump endorsement for Minnesota SOS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Kim Crockett picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement Tuesday in her run for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Steve Simon. Trump’s endorsement on Truth Social claimed that election fraud in Minnesota is “rampant” and that Crockett would “get to the bottom of that.” Trump has repeatedly pressed false claims that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud, even though the results have been confirmed by multiple reviews in battleground states, by judges who rejected dozens of legal challenges, and by Trump’s own Department of Justice and top officials in his administration. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” against Trump and harshly criticized Simon’s support for making voting accessible, especially during the pandemic. On Tuesday, she said she was surprised by Trump’s endorsement, and pledged that if elected her office would “be a nonpartisan operation that guards every eligible vote.”
Washington kids' test scores fell. So did the nation's.
Caption: Data: The Nation's Report Card; Chart: Axios VisualsMath and reading scores for Washington students are down from pre-pandemic times — but our kids' struggles roughly mirror those of others around the country, new data shows.Driving the news: The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often referred to as the "nation's report card," came out this week, showing the largest decline ever recorded in math scores among U.S. fourth and eighth graders.Zoom in: In Washington, math scores for eighth graders were the lowest they've been since 2000., while fourth graders' math scores were similarly lower than they've been in at least...
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
mprnews.org
Your Vote: What's the future of recreational marijuana legalization in Minnesota?
Earlier this year, Minnesota legalized beverages, candy and other edibles that contain small amounts of hemp-derived THC, the chemical that causes the “high” associated with smoking marijuana. That prompted many to wonder what the future of legalized marijuana is in Minnesota. A September poll by MPR News, The...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
53K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0