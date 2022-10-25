MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Kim Crockett picked up Donald Trump’s endorsement Tuesday in her run for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Steve Simon. Trump’s endorsement on Truth Social claimed that election fraud in Minnesota is “rampant” and that Crockett would “get to the bottom of that.” Trump has repeatedly pressed false claims that his 2020 election loss was due to fraud, even though the results have been confirmed by multiple reviews in battleground states, by judges who rejected dozens of legal challenges, and by Trump’s own Department of Justice and top officials in his administration. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” against Trump and harshly criticized Simon’s support for making voting accessible, especially during the pandemic. On Tuesday, she said she was surprised by Trump’s endorsement, and pledged that if elected her office would “be a nonpartisan operation that guards every eligible vote.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO