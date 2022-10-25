Read full article on original website
That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market
Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
Your guide to school bonds, overrides and city propositions in metro Phoenix
We've already walked you through the 10 statewide ballot propositions, but there are a few other hyperlocal questions you'll be asked to weigh in on in November's election. MesaQuestion 1: Home ruleMesa is asking voters to continue to allow the city council to decide how much of its tax revenue it will spend instead of adhering to spending limits set by the state. Most Arizona cities operate under these "home rule" provisions. Mesa says it would have to cut its budget by about $825 million if voters do not approve the measure. Question 2: Public safety bondThe city wants voters...
tcbmag.com
As Job Vacancies Rise, Hospital Financials Plummet
The Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) is calling for legislative aid after a report showed the state hospital’s overall bottom line has dipped into the red as the ongoing worker shortage has tripled. Data from a 2022 MHA Workforce Report based on a statewide analysis of MHA members – which...
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
boreal.org
‘Alarming’: New report highlights staffing concerns in Minnesota health care facilities
Photo: A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows that the overall job vacancy rate has tripled. Pat Christman | Mankato Free Press. A new report from the Minnesota Hospitals Association shows a sharp uptick in the job vacancy rate for health care workers across the state. The report,...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota hospital job vacancies triple in one year
The job vacancy rate in Minnesota hospitals has surged from 6% to 21% over the past year, leaving health care systems scrambling to maintain patient care with high-cost temporary help. Rising labor costs drove 56% of Minnesota hospitals and health care systems' finances into the red through the first half...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, headquarters in Twin Cities
Schmitt Music, the 126-year-old family business turned regional retail chain, will next week open its flagship location, which will also double as its new company headquarters. The company will hold the public grand opening of its 92,000-square-foot retail showroom and office next Tuesday, Nov. 1, as it takes up residence...
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million
If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
National nonprofit moves headquarters to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors note: the above video first aired on Sept 9., 2022. A national nonprofit has crossed the border and set up shop in Minnesota’s capital city. Little Free Library, which was founded in Hudson, Wisc., announced on Thursday that it has relocated its headquarters to the Wycliff Building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.
Six non-Halloween things to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🔥 Watch Barebones Puppets’ larger-than-life Fall Extravaganza show this weekend on the Midtown Greenway. Presales are sold out, but walk-up tickets are available. 🖼️ Explore designer’s showrooms and shop local artists at International Market Square’s fall art crawl tonight. Free.🍺 Bring your best beer to the Homebrew Competition & Festival on Saturday in Minneapolis. Anyone can submit their own homebrews or show up for free samples. $5 per beer entered.🌽 Battle it out at the Fall Cornhole Classic Tournament on Saturday in Minneapolis. The winning team gets $500. $40 entry fee per team. 🎨 Explore a giant sculpture park, meet local artists and watch fireworks at Franconia’s Minnesota Art Explosion on Saturday. It’s an hour away, but Franconia has a free shuttle bus to and from the Twin Cities. 🍭 Celebrate the opening of Spinning Wylde’s cotton candy cafe in Union Depot on Saturday. The preview party includes a hula hoop dance party and free ice cream. Free.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
New Minnesota facility can use landfill waste as a source of energy
Operators are ramping up commercial operations at a facility in Minnesota that can use the gas emitted from area landfills as a source of energy.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
redlakenationnews.com
'No plans' to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota schools
Minnesota's health commissioner won't seek to require COVID-19 vaccination for school attendance, even if federal authorities add it to the recommended pediatric immunization schedule. A statement Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health clarified the state's position, following last week's vote by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to...
knuj.net
COST OF PROPANE THIS WINTER
Energy analysts are forecasting a five-percent increase in propane prices this heating season. Minnesota Propane Association executive director Dave Wager says around 12-percent of Minnesota homes and farms use propane for heating. Federal officials are predicting a 28-percent increase in natural gas and a ten-percent hike in electricity. Wager says many propane customers are able to lock in prices with their supplier to avoid spikes during the winter.
Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location
Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
