🔥 Watch Barebones Puppets’ larger-than-life Fall Extravaganza show this weekend on the Midtown Greenway. Presales are sold out, but walk-up tickets are available. 🖼️ Explore designer’s showrooms and shop local artists at International Market Square’s fall art crawl tonight. Free.🍺 Bring your best beer to the Homebrew Competition & Festival on Saturday in Minneapolis. Anyone can submit their own homebrews or show up for free samples. $5 per beer entered.🌽 Battle it out at the Fall Cornhole Classic Tournament on Saturday in Minneapolis. The winning team gets $500. $40 entry fee per team. 🎨 Explore a giant sculpture park, meet local artists and watch fireworks at Franconia’s Minnesota Art Explosion on Saturday. It’s an hour away, but Franconia has a free shuttle bus to and from the Twin Cities. 🍭 Celebrate the opening of Spinning Wylde’s cotton candy cafe in Union Depot on Saturday. The preview party includes a hula hoop dance party and free ice cream. Free.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO