ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBO

Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis

By JILL LAWLESS
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl8qk_0ilhXiIw00

LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.

Sunak, the U.K.'s first leader of color, met at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss.

Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — is expected to immediately begin appointing a Cabinet and getting to grips with an economy sliding toward recession. The third Conservative prime minister this year, he will also try to unite a governing party that is riven with divisions after Truss' brief, disastrous term weakened Britain’s already difficult economic outlook.

Speaking outside the prime minister’s residence, Sunak acknowledged mistakes by his predecessor and promised to place “economic stability and confidence” at the heart of his agenda.

He said he would confront the “profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

Truss departed after making a public statement outside the prime minister's 10 Downing Street office, seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister. Sunak was selected to replace her as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday.

Truss offered a defense of her low-tax economic vision and her brief term in office before being driven from the prime minister's official residence for the last time.

“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face," she said. She stood by the free-market principles of “lower taxes” and “delivering growth,” despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.

Truss wished Sunak success as Britain continues "to battle through a storm.”

Sunak's top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing economic experiments.

The statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.

Sunak, who was Treasury chief himself for two years until July, becomes prime minister in a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Party members in the summer chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.

Truss conceded last week that she could not deliver on her plans — but only after her attempts triggered market chaos and worsened inflation at a time when millions of Britons were already struggling with soaring borrowing costs and rising energy and food prices.

The party is now desperate for someone to right the ship after months of chaos under Truss and Johnson, who quit in July after becoming mired in ethics scandals.

Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.

As well as stabilizing the U.K. economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.

Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.

“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.

___

Follow all AP’s reporting on British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

UK delays calling N Ireland election amid Brexit impasse

LONDON — (AP) — Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired. The limbo means more uncertainty and delays to government decision-making at a time when many people...
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
WDBO

Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments...
WDBO

Pakistani ex-PM Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation's capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Norway gives Russian name to academic detained for spying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A prosecutor with Norway’s domestic security agency on Friday gave a Russian name for the man who entered the country as a Brazilian but is suspected of spying state secrets for Russia. Thomas Blom of Norway’s Security Service said the man's name...
WDBO

Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — In an effort to get more votes and win reelection, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rondonia on Friday revoked the protection of a large swath of Amazon forest. Marcos Rocha, a staunch ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, signed a...
WDBO

Kosovo expands timeline for Serbs to comply with car plates

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo’s authorities have apparently bowed to international pressure and softened their decision to ban illegal vehicle license plates, a move that could avoid riots by minority Serbs over the issue. Following a meeting Friday with ambassadors from the U.S. and four European...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Activists say Iranian forces shot at protesters, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian security forces opened fire Friday on demonstrators in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations, activists said. They said the shooting in Zahedan killed at least two people, threatening to ignite further tensions. Located in...
WDBO

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

OVIEDO, Spain — (AP) — The Polish editor-in-chief of one of Eastern Europe’s most popular newspapers on Friday urged those who believe in democracy to defeat the Russian president in his invasion of Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West.
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy