RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
IndieWire

Women in Film Says Their Harassment Help Line Calls Have Doubled in Recent Months

At the 2022 Women in Film (WIF) Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment, the audience inside The Beverly Hilton was reminded by speakers like Viola Davis, Olivia Wilde, and Sheryl Lee Ralph of how Hollywood has both evolved and remained the same since movements like #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite. The event was held by Women in Film, Los Angeles, to raise money for the Help Line they established in 2017 to provide resources and support to anyone that has experienced harassment, abuse, or discrimination in the industry. Onstage, WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said, “People often ask ‘Are people still calling? Have...
